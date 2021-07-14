After decade-long fight, district fire chiefs reinstated in West Roxbury

“The restoration of District 10 will allow for our residents in West Roxbury to have the coverage, the support of the command staff, and the capabilities that reflect this ever growing city,” said City Councilor Matthew O’Malley, who represents West Roxbury. “It’s something that is long overdue.”

For the first time since 2009, four newly promoted district chiefs occupy the brick halls of the Engine 55 firehouse off Washington St. in West Roxbury. District 10, which serves West Roxbury, Roslindale, and Hyde Park, has been operating without full time lead commanders since chiefs for the district were squeezed out of the city budget 12 years ago under Mayor Thomas Menino.

Firefighters and city officials celebrated victory Wednesday afternoon in a “relentless” decade-long campaign to reinstate chiefs at the Boston Fire Department’s 10th district.

More than one hundred firefighters and family members watched on from the parking lot of the firehouse as a slew of city council members and Acting Mayor Kim Janey marked the occasion.

Janey and the council members said the move aims to keep communities safer. Chiefs, they said, are the highest trained firefighters at any given district and their expertise can dramatically influence a situation.

“Decisions made at the beginning of the incident usually sets the stage,” said Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey. “Having a chief on scene early will most likely put us on track for a positive resolution to the incident.”

They hope too that the move will free up other chiefs in the area to focus on emergencies closer to their stations. Chiefs in Roslindale had been called out to respond to District 10 emergencies during the last twelve years.

“This makes us safer,” said Janey. “Because every single minute matters. Every single second matters.”

Janey, along with city council members O’Malley and Michael Flaherty, have advocated on the council for chiefs to be brought back to District 10 for years.

Flaherty, a city councilor at-large and “quarterback” of the fight to reinstate District 10, is hoping to draw momentum from Wednesday to enact a similar reinstatement at District 5 in Fenway, which also had its chiefs eliminated in 2009.

“To restore our city and give [residents] the fire protection they need,” he said.









Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.