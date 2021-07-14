Big Blue Bug CEO passes the torch with comical CEO Soak for ALS

But this time, his son, new CEO Brian Goldman, got soaked.

Goldman came to recreate his 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge video as part of the reimagined CEO Soak Rhode Island for ALS. Again, he used the Big Blue Bug as the backdrop.

PROVIDENCE — After the coronavirus pandemic kept Steven Goldman, the former CEO of Big Blue Bug Solutions, from saying farewell last year, he made an emotional return Wednesday to the building topped with famous company mascot, Nibbles Woodaway.

“The funny part is, I was still pulling ice out of my shirt five hours later,” Brian Goldman told the Globe. “How is this even ice? It should have melted by now.”

Brian Goldman became CEO in 2018, but his father held onto leadership duties until he had a major health scare about a year-and-a-half ago. That launched him into full retirement.

Steven Goldman took over the company in the 1970s and moved it to its spot off the interstate. He erected a scale model of an Eastern Subterranean Swarming Termite – a common Rhode Island termite – in 1980. But it was painted purple.

Constant exposure to the sun dampened its color, and commuters began to call the 58-foot-long, 9-foot tall, larger-than-life insect, the “Big Blue Bug.” The name stuck.

Brian Goldman said his father is known for his marketing prowess, and used the bug’s acclaim to make the first ALS Ice Bucket Challenge video, caked in sunblock and laid out in a rooftop lounge chair.

After filling a bucket with ice, Steve Goldman decides to write a check to ALS and comically dodges his ice bucket duties.

“The Big Blue Bug mascot guy comes over and dumps a bucket of ice on him,” Brian Goldman said. “We thought we’d recreate it. It was a big hit seven years ago. We weren’t as dramatic as the last one. My father had a lot of fun with it. He enjoys this kind of thing. Any chance he gets to be funny or act in front of the camera he does it.”

The challenge last Wednesday kicked off the First Annual CEO Soak Rhode Island sponsored by the ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter.

The reimagined challenge will try to get business leaders to raise awareness for the incurable nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts motor functions.

Steven Goldman and his staff honored him by only putting a handful of ice cubes in his bucket, while his son’s bucket was loaded with water and ice —unbeknownst to Brian Goldman.

“They left me out of the loop,” Goldman said laughing. “We all had a good time.”

The Goldmans said their passion behind supporting ALS isn’t because of a personal tie to the disease. He said they have been made aware of people who have suffered from it.

They were able to tie in Steve Goldman’s retirement as part of the event.

“This is the first time he was back in the office. He came back for this,” Brian Goldman said.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.