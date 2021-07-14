Big tree falls, knocking out power to thousands in Lowell neighborhood

Lowell police confirmed via Twitter shortly after 9:50 a.m. that the tree had come down, and authorities included a photo of the felled tree as it rested across Hildreth Street, with damaged powerlines clearly visible, as well as a utility pole leaning precariously to one side.

A large tree fell on a Lowell street Wednesday, knocking out power for thousands of city residents and rendering part of a road impassable for several hours, authorities said.

Here's a big tree that came down Wednesday on Hildreth St. in Lowell.

“Traffic Alert: Please avoid Hildreth St near Richardson St and Bunker Hill,” cops tweeted. “It will be impassable for several hours due to tree down.”

The mishap also affected the electrical grid.

The city tweeted from its official account just before 11 a.m. that 3,000 customers were without power “in the Centralville area due to downed utility poles and power lines. LPD & LFD are on scene and coordinating with National Grid.”

At 1:30 p.m., the city said in a follow-up tweet that the utility “was able to restore service to a majority of customers. Around 150 still without power in the immediate area of Hildreth St. Crews on scene working. Estimated Restoration 2AM.”

As of Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s statewide outage map reported that 144 customers remained without power in Lowell, out of 289 statewide.





