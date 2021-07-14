Cape vacationers are weathering a chilly summer season

“It’s freezing,” said Jason Nolan, 41, a vacationer from Franklin, whose family was one of the few at play on the sand. “The water is warm — warmer than the air.”

But then again, it also didn’t feel like Cape Cod in July. The sky was overcast, and a brisk breeze shifted the temperature from relatively cool to downright cold.

YARMOUTH — Just before noon on Tuesday, Yarmouth’s Thatcher Beach was all but empty, an unusual sight for Cape Cod in July.

“This summer has been brutal,” Nolan said; the weather was bad on Memorial Day and Fourth of July, too. After the pandemic, he said, “You’d hope it’d be perfect.”

Sean Cosentino (left) from Westchester, N.Y., and his cousin Caleb Callaway from Nashville, Tenn., stay warm as they take a nap on Bank Street Beach. “It’s a bummer that the sun isn’t out.” Cosentino said. John Tlumacki

Some beachgoers kept warm inside their cars. Others opted for walks along the shore, bundled in sweat shirts and windbreakers instead of bikinis and trunks.

“It’s just totally unlucky. It’s never this bad,” said Todd Cirillo, 51, a vacationer from Whitman, on a stroll with his wife. They hadn’t once braved the water on their four-day trip to the Cape.

“It’s a bummer,” Cirillo said. “This time of year, it’s supposed to be nice. It’s just wrong.”

At Oyster Pond Beach in Chatham, about a dozen families spread their towels out on the sand, undeterred by the light drizzle. They crafted small sand castles and tossed balls on the beach, while a handful of children splashed in the shallows.

“When you have a 3½-year-old, you pretty much have to get out, no matter what,” said Rob Combs, 55, a vacationer from Connecticut.

He’s enjoyed just three “hot, beautiful, sunny days” during his 10-day stretch on the Cape, remarking, “We’ve had more bad days than we’ve had good days.”

A family plays miniature golf at Pirate’s Cove miniature golf course in South Yarmouth. John Tlumacki

When it’s too wet for water play, families like his are forced to find for other outlets for their children.

Combs rattled off a list of what he’s hit so far: a bowling alley, an indoor arcade, the Cape Cod Natural History Museum, shops, and the library.

On Tuesday, dozens of like-minded families sought refuge from the morning’s mist at Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in South Yarmouth, where a line stretched out the door and parked cars spilled into an overflow lot.

Wally Geddis, 70, a vacationer from Easthampton who brought his grandchildren to the pirate-themed course, said it was the “perfect” activity for such a chilly morning.

Children from Sudbury and Weymouth pose for a group photo by their parents at a pirate statue at Pirate’s Cove miniature golf course in South Yarmouth. John Tlumacki

“You just go with the flow, and that’s why this is here,” he said.

Other families flocked to the nearby Whydah Pirate Museum, where there was an hourlong wait for entry.

Terry Bowes, a grandmother from Arlington, confirmed that the weather was behind her visit to the collection of pirate artifacts with her grandson, James Elliot, 8.

“That’s why we did this this morning,” she said.

James explained that the weather has “limited the time that we can spend at the beach.”

“It can be sunny, and then basically straightaway to pouring,” he said. “Yesterday, I basically just stayed inside all day.”

People fill the sidewalk on Main Street in Chatham on a non-beach day. John Tlumacki

Meanwhile, in Chatham, Main Street buzzed with shoppers. There wasn’t a single open spot in the public lot, and pedestrians spilled over the edge of the sidewalk.

At the Eldredge Public Library, a local program for summer readers featuring live animals attracted over a hundred children and parents, dozens of whom might otherwise have been at the beach.

At Chatham Penny Candy, a line of tourists stretched out the door.

“It’s crazy busy,” said Candace Bouffard, owner of Beach Bum Surf Co. “Every day it’s been like this in Chatham.”

People stand on a tour boat to take photos of seals lying on a sand bar in Chatham Harbor across from the Chatham Fish Pier on a non-beach day. John Tlumacki

Unable to bask at the beach, “Everyone has been shopping and eating,” she explained. “On the sunny days, it’s dead, because everyone’s trying to go to the beach for like the one day that they can.”

“It’s been killer for business,” Bouffard said. She’s even had trouble stocking her shelves with enough shirts to keep pace with demand.

Nonetheless, Bouffard said she feels bad for the tourists who are unable to enjoy the outdoors — and for the businesses that are weather-dependent, like boating and whale watching.

Matthew Lokey, 16, from Newtown, Conn., enjoyed the surf at Coast Guard Beach in Eastham. John Tlumacki

Despite the weather, most vacationers said they were enjoying their trips to the Cape, and were glad it was back to normal after COVID-19.

Kenneth Kaleida, 71, who made the 640-mile drive from Pittsburgh to Yarmouth, had no complaints as he sat by the beach with an e-book.

“Would I like it a little bit warmer? Sure,” he said. “But it’s OK. I like being at the Cape, so it’s not bad for me.”

