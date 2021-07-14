City says 59.1 % of Boston residents are fully vaccinated; officials appeal for more to get shots

“As of July 6, 401,808 Boston residents have been fully vaccinated,” the city tweeted from its official account Wednesday morning. “That’s 59.1% of all City residents.”

Well over half of all Bostonians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city said Wednesday via Twitter.

“Haven’t received the #COVID19 vaccine yet? Check our website for info, including a map and list of Boston vaccination sites,” the city tweeted.

Statewide, 4.2 million people had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday,according to the daily report posted to the state’s official mass.gov website. Residents are considered fully vaccinated if they have two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

Nationwide as of Tuesday, 159.6 million Americans were fully vaccinated, or 48.1 percent of the total population.

The Biden administration in late-June acknowledged it wouldn’t meet the president’s lofty goal of getting 70 percent of Americans 18 and older at least one coronavirus shot by July Fourth.

Nevertheless, the CDC frequently exhorts tech savvy Americans via Twitter to get vaccinated.

“Once you’re fully vaccinated, you can do things you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” the agency tweeted Monday.

That message was followed by another CDC tweet Tuesday that suggested the vaccine provides “peace of mind” to recipients.

“After a difficult year, get peace of mind,” the agency tweeted. “Get vaccinated as soon as you can, & return to the things you love with people you love. #COVID19 vaccines are safe and effective in people ages 12 and older.”

And Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the CDC, tweeted last week that the vaccine’s a key weapon in the fight against the emerging Delta variant of the virus.

“#Delta is surging in pockets of the US w/ low vaccination rates,” Walensky tweeted Friday. " ... We can prevent this! COVID-19 vaccines protect against known variants. Get vaccinated.”

Material from the Associarted Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.





