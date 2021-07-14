Crime scene established at Somerville home

SOMERVILLE - A crime scene was established at a home on Ware Street, where there was a large police presence Wednesday night.
State and Somerville police were on the scene at about 9:30 p.m. Three police officers were standing on the porch of a home.
The street was closed between Dow Street and Hardan Road.
A spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office said law enforcement are expected to brief the media at the Somerville Police Department later Wednesday.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
