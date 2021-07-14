Driver charged in Salem, N.H., crash into house that seriously injured 5-year-old girl

Police arrested the alleged drunk driver who crashed his SUV into a house in Salem, N.H., on Saturday, seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl inside the home.
Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, was arrested Tuesday and is due to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court, police said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation by police determined that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which happened at about 2 p.m. on July 10. Salem police said they received multiple 911 calls after a 2019 Acura RDX traveling southbound on Silver Brook Road struck a home and then hit multiple bushes and trees.
Police said the girl who was inside the home was seriously injured as a result of the crash. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston. She underwent emergency surgery and remains at the hospital in stable condition, police said in a statement Wednesday.
Police said Dowd was trapped in his vehicle and had to be removed through the windshield. He was taken to the hospital and released several hours later, according to police.
Police said Dowd faces charges of first-degree assault on a victim under 13 with serious bodily injury, aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury, and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
