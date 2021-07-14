Driver charged in Salem, N.H., crash into house that seriously injured 5-year-old girl

Police arrested the alleged drunk driver who crashed his SUV into a house in Salem, N.H., on Saturday, seriously injuring a 5-year-old girl inside the home.

Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, was arrested Tuesday and is due to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court, police said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation by police determined that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which happened at about 2 p.m. on July 10. Salem police said they received multiple 911 calls after a 2019 Acura RDX traveling southbound on Silver Brook Road struck a home and then hit multiple bushes and trees.