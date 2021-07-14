Forecast: Here’s how possible thunderstorms might develop Wednesday

Increasing heat and humidity today will lead to a greater risk for showers and thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, increasing heat and humidity today will lead to a risk for showers and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Forecasters are warning those in Western Mass. to watch for possibly damaging winds, though the storms are expected to weaken as they move east, especially after sunset.

It’s already the third wettest July ever recorded in Boston, but more rain and thunderstorms could arrive Wednesday afternoon.

A dense fog advisory that was in place Wednesday morning has expired as visibility improved across the region. Visibility should continue improving through midday, however some fog will likely linger along the south coast, Cape and Islands, and possibly Cape Ann Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters are watching how the fog clears Wednesday because the faster the clouds break up, the more likely it is that strong to severe thunderstorms will form Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A more typical summer-like pattern is expected late this week with increasingly warm and humid conditions. There will be an increased risk for more showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Sunday. The front is expected to move offshore early next week. Slightly cooler air may arrive early next week, with a cold front moving through southern New England on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.









Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.