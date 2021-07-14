Globe apologizes for photo error; Barros says voters need to see candidates ‘beyond the color of our skin’

“It’s time to start recognizing us as individuals with a diversity of experience, accomplishments, and policies. We are not all simply people of color,’' Barros said in a statement.

The mistake appeared in early editions of the Globe’s ePaper, a digital replica of the print newspaper, but not on the Globe’s website or in the print paper. The Globe apologized directly to Barros on Wednesday.

The Globe mistakenly published a photo of mayoral candidate John Barros in a version of a Wednesday story about another mayoral candidate, Jon Santiago, dropping out of the race — prompting criticism from Barros that the candidates in the historically diverse field are too often lumped together as people of color.

“I want voters to get to know and examine each of us beyond the color of our skin or gender. This election is a critical moment for Boston, and what each of us is proposing — or not proposing — speaks volumes.”

The correct photo of Santiago was visible to readers on the electronic replica, but when a user clicked on the story, a separate window with the story’s text opened and showed a picture of Barros.

The Globe has apologized to the Barros and Santiago campaigns for the error, which was fixed by around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

“We take Mr. Barros’s point, we understand what this mistake represents, and I offered our sincere apology in a phone call,” said Boston Globe editor Brian McGrory.

Barros said “too many” had seen the wrong photo, in an election with so many people still undecided.

He said he is proud to be part of a historically diverse group of mayoral candidates, but added that it is beyond time to look past that. And he used the opportunity to make the case for why he is seeking the mayor’s job.

”I am the only candidate with years of experience creating jobs and opportunities for the people of Boston,” he said, highlighting his experience revitalizing his Dorchester neighborhood, by leading efforts to build housing, schools, and parks when he led the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative. He also pointed to his seven years as chief of economic development in the administration of then-mayor Martin J. Walsh.

“And yes, I am a proud Black man who believes Boston deserves to elect the first person of color who has the experience to be mayor on day one,” his statement said.

Barros is one of five major candidates left in the race, along with Acting Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, all of whom lead him by wide margins, according to recent polls.

Santiago, who is an emergency room physician, dropped out of the race Tuesday, saying that it had become clear to him “that the people of Boston are moving in the direction of supporting a woman of color.”

Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.