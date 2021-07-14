Has the rain dampened Rhode Island tourism?

“We just had one of our most challenging two week periods with weather,” said Eric Weiner, the founder of PVD Food Truck Events .

Most businesses did make it through the bleak winter. But while much of the economy is reopening thanks to higher vaccination rates, business restrictions being lifted, and people finally feeling ready to go out and explore, the weather seems to be dampening plans in the tourism industry.

PROVIDENCE — When the pandemic derailed Rhode Island’s tourism sector last summer, industry veterans held their breath and decided they just had to make it through the summer of sadness and focus on 2021.

Advertisement

Between countless rain showers in June that canceled more than three back-to-back events, and Tropical Storm Elsa in July, Weiner said he ended up hiring a weather service for $100 a week to have more accurate forecasts for specific locations in the state.

“When people look on their weather apps or even newscasts, it’s the average weather for that coverage area. But if we have an event at Brenton Point [State] Park, I don’t care about the 80 percent chance of rain for all of Rhode Island. I just care that there’s a 15 percent chance of rain for Brenton Point Park, which means our event won’t be canceled,” he said. He said he has to then spend marketing dollars to spread the word that event isn’t canceled by “boosting” posts on social media. “You won’t get everyone that planned on coming out. But even getting 60 percent of the crowd is a win.”

Last year, when state-mandated business restrictions and the coronavirus dictated tourism, some areas of Rhode Island suffered more than others. Crowds flocked to Block Island for socially distant day trips, families rented whole cottages throughout South County, and visitors still came to Newport. But in places like Providence where the Rhode Island Convention Center was (and remains) closed, many businesses struggled.

Advertisement

The Providence Performing Arts Center announced their reopening for fall 2021, which is a hopeful sign for economic recovery in downtown Providence. However, the first shows won't take place until after the summer ends. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

How much of a part weather has to play in cancelling plans may depend on location, one expert says.

“In the places known as vacation places (such as by the coast), people don’t care about the rain. They booked their trip, they are going to make the best of it,” said Bryan Lavin, a travel and tourism studies professor at Johnson & Wales University.

Kathryn Farrington, vice president of marketing at Discover Newport, said that even when it rains, people are still coming into the visitor’s center to “figure it out.” Last year, locals, vacationers, and businesses were told to “take it outside,” but this summer has largely been a retreat back indoors.

“The weather has certainly not deterred people from coming here,” said Farrington. “Last year, there was barely any rain and people were wondering when they could get customers inside. Now it’s the opposite.”

And even for outdoor attractions, like boat and trolley tours and sailing classes, Farrington said businesses are still operating if there’s light rain because of the amount of demand. She said because the European market is not yet open, people are traveling from all over (not just drive-by markets like last year) to come and stay in Newport — sometimes for two to three weeks at a time.

“People start to freak out when they can’t book a trolley tour because it’s completely sold out. So I have to use my ‘yoga voice,’ and help calm them down to say ‘I’m here to help,’” said Farrington.

Advertisement

But like last summer, not all areas of Rhode Island’s tourism scene are being impacted equally.

Kristen Adamo, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau president, said tourism recovery in the city has been a “slower climb, but a steadier one.”

“In the bottom half of the state, someone just flipped a switch and the masses came. It’s good for them— they are seasonal and need the money now,” said Adamo. The wedding business, weather permitting, has helped over the weekends and the city’s restaurant week is “weather proof,” she said.

But, the weather is impacting day trips and weekend getaways that aren’t planned far in advance.

Last year, only 17.4 percent of hotel rooms in Providence were filled in May compared to 43.5 percent this past May (which is still short of pre-pandemic levels, when occupancy rates reached more than 74 percent in May 2019), and the average daily rate went from $96.32 in May 2020 to $139.40 this past May (and compared to $201.87 in May 2019), according to Adamo.

Other big tourist draws are delayed. WaterFire, which typically occurs over July 4, won’t be back until early fall. The same goes for shows at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Trinity Repertory Theatre, events at the Convention Center, sports, and other attractions.

Advertisement

“For us, it’s just this slow build up over the summer and then we’ll be more back this fall,” said Adamo, who said it’s the industry’s consensus that tourism will make a full recovery by 2024 for cities like Providence, which are considered “second tier” compared to places like Boston, New York, and Miami.

Governor Dan McKee told the Globe Tuesday that he hopes to release more federal stimulus dollars to focus on business that have been hit the hardest and have been the slowest to recover.

“Providence — my God— they were right in the middle of that ice storm. They got crushed,” said McKee. “We wish we could control the weather. There’s no doubt about that. We are not having a very good experience right now for any of our related businesses, especially to tourism.”

Corporate travel may fill in some gaps, but not until the fall. According to a recent survey from the consulting firm Oliver Wyman, 43 percent of the 2,500 business travelers polled said they expect to make fewer business trips when the pandemic is considered “over.”

According to data from the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, weekly flight departures are still down by 33 percent for 2021 compared to 2019. Spokesman John Goodman said this shows that business travel is still down, and leisure travel still isn’t fully back to pre-pandemic levels. The August 2020 volume of weekly departures was down 61 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

Advertisement

Providence saw a 75.3 percent reduction in direct spending from $74.9 million in 2019 to $18.4 million in 2020. To help bring business back, Adamo headed the new campaign, “Meet in Rhode Island,” which asked local businesses to commit to hosting a trade show or meeting in Providence between 2022 and 2024. Adamo said it’s helping put more business on the books.

In Providence, “the summer is like that ‘crawl, walk, run’ phase. We’re in that walk phase — partially because of the weather and partially because of the recovery,” said Lavin, who remains optimistic. “It’s like a bell curve. We’re slowly coming out of the bottom instead of shooting upright.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.