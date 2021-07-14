Man, 69, rescued from hiking trail in White Mountains

A 69-year-old man was rescued from the summit of a hiking trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains Tuesday after he injured his leg, officials said.
Charlie Valeska, of Rochester, N.Y., was trekking up Middle Sugarloaf Mountain near Bethlehem when “he felt his knee pop,” the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Valeska could not put any weight on his leg after the injury.
Fish and game officials were called about the incident at around 4 p.m. Rescuers reached Valeksa at 5:24 p.m. and transported him in a litter to the trailhead on Zealand Road, which was about 1.3 miles from where he was injured, the statement said.
A family member took Valeska for “further treatment and evaluation of his injury.”
Valeska is the second hiker injured near the summit of Middle Sugarloaf Mountain in the last week. Fish and game officials rescued a 71-year-old woman who sustained a leg injury descending the mountain on Saturday.
