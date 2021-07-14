Man, 69, rescued from hiking trail in White Mountains

A 69-year-old man was rescued from the summit of a hiking trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains Tuesday after he injured his leg, officials said.

Charlie Valeska, of Rochester, N.Y., was trekking up Middle Sugarloaf Mountain near Bethlehem when “he felt his knee pop,” the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. Valeska could not put any weight on his leg after the injury.

Fish and game officials were called about the incident at around 4 p.m. Rescuers reached Valeksa at 5:24 p.m. and transported him in a litter to the trailhead on Zealand Road, which was about 1.3 miles from where he was injured, the statement said.