Man arrested after police recover loaded gun in Mattapan

A 29-year-old Quincy man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police found a loaded gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Mattapan, officials said.
Police pulled over a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high speed while weaving in and out of marked lanes in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Almont Street at 1:36 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.
After officers activated the cruiser’s lights and sirens, the driver, Kendell Lodge, allegedly reached into the seat leaning over to the passenger side, the statement said. They approached the vehicle and instructed him to exit the vehicle.
Advertisement
Lodge then allegedly fled on foot down Fessenden Street, where he was eventually apprehended, the statement said.
Inside the vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm firearm with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, the statement said.
They also recovered a large plastic bag containing 12 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, the statement said.
Lodge is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of Class B drugs, and a second offense of unlawful possession of a firearm, the statement said.
He is expected to be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, the statement said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.