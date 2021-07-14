Man arrested after police recover loaded gun in Mattapan

A 29-year-old Quincy man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police found a loaded gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Mattapan, officials said.

Police pulled over a vehicle allegedly traveling at a high speed while weaving in and out of marked lanes in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Almont Street at 1:36 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

After officers activated the cruiser’s lights and sirens, the driver, Kendell Lodge, allegedly reached into the seat leaning over to the passenger side, the statement said. They approached the vehicle and instructed him to exit the vehicle.