Public health officials warn excessive rainfall will bring more mosquitoes

A web primer from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Culex species needs water for its offspring.

The state Department of Public Health provided the background advisory on the Culex mosquitoes in an e-mail message. The message identified gutters, bird baths, and empty flower pots as examples of the types of locations where residents should look for standing water to empty.

State public health officials on Wednesday warned that this month’s “unprecedented” rainfall could bring more of the Culex species of mosquitoes, which spread the West Nile virus and breed wherever there’s standing water, to the storm-beleagured region.

“Adult, female mosquitoes lay eggs on the surface of fresh or stagnant water,” the CDC says. “Water sources can include barrels, horse troughs, ornamental ponds, unmaintained swimming pools, puddles, creeks, ditches, and marshy areas. ... A female Culex mosquito lays eggs one at a time. Eggs stick together to form a raft of 100 to 300 eggs. The raft floats on the water.”

Rainy conditions could generally increase the risk of West Nile, DPH said, but the state also has an active mosquito surveillance program to alert the public of any risks.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state’s real-time Arbovirus Update webpage showed most Massachusetts communities were at the green “low” risk level for EEE, while some were in the lowest blue “remote” risk category. The update page said the entire state was in the “low” risk category for West Nile virus, the lowest risk category for that virus.

Mosquito testing started June 14, the agency said, and so far West Nile virus has been detected in one mosquito sample collected June 29. No human or animal cases of West Nile or Eastern equine encephalitis, also known as EEE, have been detected so far this year in Massachusetts, DPH said.

Last year, the agency said, Massachusetts had five cases of EEE with one reported death and 8 cases of West Nile with one reported death. The most important prevention tools, DPH said, include applying mosquito repellent, using clothing to keep mosquitoes from getting to your bare skin, and rescheduling outdoor activity to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn in areas and seasons of highest risk.

On Thursday, the agency plans to hold a webinar Thursday on protecting kids from a mosquito-borne illness at summer camps, recreational programs, and schools. Via Twitter Tuesday, the UMass Boston Institute for Early Education Leadership and Innovation plugged the DPH webinar.

“PROTECT CHILDREN FROM MOSQUITO-BORNE ILLNESS,” the institute tweeted in all caps to stress the urgency of the topic. “@MassDPH will host an Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) planning webinar for schools, camps & recreational program stakeholders THIS THURSDAY, July, 15 at 10 a.m.” The school also included a registration link for the webinar.

Experts frequently warn that standing water’s a great place for mosquitoes to lay eggs.

And recently, the Mass Pests Twitter feed, an account run by the Massachusetts Natural Resources Collaborations website, a joint venture between the state agricultural officials and UMass, drew a connection between last week’s relentless downpours and the specter of more skeeters.

“Rain in MA almost every day this week? Reduce mosquito populations on your property by getting on a weekly schedule to dump and drain all that standing water!” the group tweeted.

Mosquitoes don’t need much water to thrive, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

“#DYK #mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a tablespoon of water?” the infectious diseases center tweeted Tuesday. “... Dump [water], drain, or cover!”

Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said in her agency’s recent statement on the West Nile confirmation that the news means people have to remain vigilant.

“The first WNV infected mosquito of the season is always a signal that it is time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites,” Cooke said. “WNV is part of summer in Massachusetts and... it is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.