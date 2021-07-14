Rhode Island DMV makes appointment-only service permanent

“The reservations have been so hugely popular that we’re not going to go back to walk-ins,” Craddock said on WPRO radio .

It was supposed to be a temporary shift, but people like it so much that on Tuesday, DMV administrator Bud Craddock announced that their appointment-only model is now permanent.

CRANSTON — During the pandemic, Rhode Island’s Division of Motor Vehicles decided to require appointments to eliminate long lines, hours-long wait times, and crowds inside the building.

Scheduling appointments in advance will drastically reduce the amount of time spent in DMV waiting rooms. But the wait may be taking place in people’s homes instead. In some cases, appointments are not available for weeks, or customers have to travel to the opposite side of the state to find an open slot.

Advertisement

According to the DMV’s online scheduler, on Wednesday morning there were no available appointments at the Cranston DMV until at least Aug. 16, but reservation times have not yet been released for that day. Appointments were available starting July 21 at the Middletown and Wakefield DMVs, but not at the Woonsocket DMV until after Aug. 3.

Craddock said that prior to the pandemic-imposed changes, wait times at DMV sites were averaging “anywhere from 60 to 70 minutes.” Now, he said the average wait time, after someone walks through the door, is less than 15 minutes.

Reservation slots are posted each Monday morning, with additional appointments released on Fridays.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.