Rhode Island officials warn of toxic algae blooms in 4 ponds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island officials are warning residents to avoid contact with water in four ponds because of toxic blue-green algae blooms.

Residents should avoid contact with Blackamore Pond, Spectacle Pond, and Upper J.L. Curran Reservoir in Cranston, and Mashapaug Pond in Providence, the state Department of Health and Department of Environmental Management said in a statement.

People should not to ingest water or eat fish from the ponds. Recreational activities including fishing and boating should also be avoided.