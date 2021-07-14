UMass Lowell chancellor Jacquie Moloney stepping down next year

The school announced Moloney’s planned departure in a statement, which said she’ll leave her post at the end of the upcoming academic year next June.

University of Massachusetts Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney will step down from her post in June of 2022, the school said Wednesday.

“I am grateful to have had the honor and privilege of serving as chancellor for the past six years and for eight years previously as executive vice chancellor,” Moloney said. “I will always treasure our time together and the many accomplishments we achieved during my 37-year tenure at UMass Lowell. I look forward to continuing to work with all of you to advance our university as one of the top public institutions in the country,” Moloney wrote in a letter to the campus, according to the statement.

Under Moloney’s oversight, UMass Lowell said, the school ramped up its fundraising efforts, launched its first-ever comprehensive campaign with a goal of bringing in $125 million by 2020. The campaign met its goal two years ahead of time and ultimately raised $165 million, the statement said.

“I am proud of the remarkable transformation of the university captured in the recently published 2020 Strategic Plan Final Report,” Moloney wrote in her farewell letter. “We can all take great pride in meeting and, in many cases, exceeding the ambitious benchmarks we set for ourselves. I look forward to rejoining the faculty a year from now and continuing to work by your side to create opportunities for our students and the community around us.”

Marty Meehan, a former Democratic congressman who’s currently president of the whole UMass system, praised Moloney in the statement released by UMass Lowell.

“Chancellor Moloney’s nearly four decades of service to UMass Lowell, culminating with her superb leadership as chancellor, have been distinguished by her constant drive to expand educational opportunity for people and economic prosperity for a region that she has always called home,” Meehan said. “She has been an inspiration and mentor to countless young people, especially women, who strive to make a difference in the world. Her leadership of UMass Lowell, especially throughout the pandemic, has driven the university to new heights of excellence. It is with great gratitude and respect that I thank her for her service.”

University officials plan to launch a national search for Moloney’s successor in the fall, the statement said.

