With a Wednesday night vote looming, parents on both sides of Boston’s exam school admission debate step up lobbying efforts

With a Boston School Committee vote just hours away, parents are pushing for last-minute revisions to a sweeping set of recommendations that would lead to the biggest permanent changes in exam school admission policies in more than two decades.

The Great Divide is an investigative team that explores educational inequality in Boston and statewide. Sign up to receive our newsletter, and send ideas and tips to thegreatdivide@globe.com .

The proposal presently under consideration would scrap the current process — used for more than two decades — that allocates seats to applicants citywide in rank order of their grades and entrance exam scores.

Advertisement

Instead, seats would be allocated under a complex process that aims to expand the socio-economic, geographic, and racial diversity of applicants accepted into Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the O’Bryant School of Math and Science.

Under the change, the first 20 percent of seats at each exam school would be filled in rank order of grades and test scores of applicants citywide that would enable them to get into the school they most want. The remaining applicants would be divided into eight tiers based on socio-economic living conditions in an effort to increase the likelihood of applicants of similar backgrounds competing against each other for seats.

But dueling online petitions are urging the School Committee to modify the proposal in totally different directions.

One petition is asking the School Committee to approve recommendations that were gaining consensus by a task force that developed the proposal to allocate all the exam school seats through the tiers. The task force abandoned the 100 percent plan under political pressure from individuals that the task force cochairs would not identify.

“Opponents of exam school admissions reform are working as hard as they can to ensure those with privilege remain privileged,” the petition says. “They’re firing up their networks and working their powerful connections behind the scenes to block this change — just as they’ve fought fair access to exam schools for decades.”

Advertisement

The petition has garnered about 1,300 signatures and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson announced last week they are considering reinstating the 100 percent tier allocations, a request that was also made by two dissenting task force members.

“I think people are recognizing the longstanding inequities in the admission process and taking steps to undo them,” Sunny Pai, a Boston Public Schools administrator and parent who started the petition said in an interview. “What [the BPS] has been doing for many years works for some applicants but not for others and it’s clear who it doesn’t work for.”

The other petition seeking to scrap socio-economic considerations from the process has drawn about the same level of support. Instead, supporters want applicants admitted in rank order of their grades and test scores citywide as they have been for decades.

“We need your help to ensure admission to Boston Exam Schools is based solely on merit,” the petition says. “Exams and grades should determine admission — NOT race, NOT zip code. Let us STOP judging and dividing our kids by race.”

The petition is advocating the school system instead use $400 million in federal stimulus funds to improve the quality of elementary schools across the city so that more students, regardless of their socio-economic, geographic, or racial background, have the academic foundation to do well in exam schools.

Advertisement

“Many parents, who support merit-based admissions, fully support diversity but achieving diversity through a census tract tiered system is not the correct path forward,” said Raul Uppot, a medical doctor whose daughter is in the fifth grade, in an e-mail in response to Globe questions. “I am very sad and disappointed that The Boston School Committee will pigeon-hole my daughter into a tiered system and is telling her to go to the back of the line. So many hard-working kids will be disenfranchised if admissions are based on where you live.”

For decades, white and Asian students have been admitted to the schools at disproportionately higher rates than their Black and Latino peers, and school officials have long been reluctant to remedy the divide, because any suggestion to do so tends to cause racial tensions to flare and officials often take heat from politically connected families.

But school officials have felt emboldened by the pandemic and a growing tide of social justice activism to now pursue an overhaul. The move comes on the heels of a similar endeavor last year to temporarily suspend the entrance exam and allocate seats by grades and mostly by ZIP codes.

At the time, school officials said the pandemic created unsafe conditions to administer the test and they took advantage of the moment to experiment with ways to boost diversity at the exam schools — introducing the ZIP code allocations — in an effort to get the student populations to reflect that of the school system’s.

Advertisement

The effort proved successful in boosting the diversity of those accepted. But it also attracted an unsuccessful lawsuit in federal court from the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp., a group of white and Asian families who argued the school district used ZIP codes as a proxy for race in an attempt to admit more Black and Latino students into the exam schools to the detriment of white and Asian applicants.

The two sides returned to district court last week. The parents are hoping to reopen the case after recently released text messages between the School Committee’s former vice chair and another former member revealed they made disparaging comments about white families from West Roxbury during a meeting last October when they approved the temporary admission plan. Those text messages never made it into the court record, although other text messages from that night did.

Judge William Young on Friday withdrew his opinion — believing he was misled — but has made no decision about reopening the case. In the meantime, his judgement that upheld the legality of the temporary admission process still stands.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.