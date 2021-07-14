Michigan GOP official who said Trump ‘blew it’ resigns from executive director post

"I resigned my position as executive director and the reasons will remain between me and Chairman Weiser," he said in a statement to the newspaper, referring to Michigan GOP Party Chairman Ron Weiser. "We've built an amazing team and I know they will be very successful in 2022. I look forward to helping however I can."

Jason Roe, a veteran strategist who was brought on in February, stepped down from the post but declined to expand on why he resigned less than six months later, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, who said the 2020 presidential election wasn’t stolen and blamed Donald Trump for the GOP loss, has resigned.

Weiser praised Roe's leadership and spoke optimistically about the party's future based on his work.

"Jason did a tremendous job putting together a team and getting us ready for 2022," Weiser said in a statement to The Washington Post on Wednesday. "We wish him nothing but the best and know he will be an asset to Republicans in Michigan and all over the country this cycle and for years to come."

Roe drew criticism in November for being one of the few GOP leaders who accepted the results of the 2020 election despite the majority of Republicans believing the former president's false assertion that the election was stolen from him.

"The unfortunate reality within the party today is that Trump retains a hold that is forcing party leaders to continue down the path of executing his fantasy of overturning the outcome - at their own expense," he told Politico at the time. "Frankly, continuing to humor him merely excuses his role in this. The election wasn't stolen, he blew it. Up until the final two weeks, he seemingly did everything possible to lose. Given how close it was, there is no one to blame but Trump."

Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 154,000 votes, flipping a state to the Democrats that Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Roe's comments led Michigan GOP precinct delegates to deliver a resolution calling on the party's leadership to fire him.

"He said the election was not rigged, as Donald Trump had said, so we didn't agree with that, and then he didn't blame the Democrats for any election fraud," Debra Ell, a Republican precinct delegate in Michigan, told The Post in May. "He said there was no fraud - again, that's something that doesn't line up with what we think really happened - and then he said it's all Donald Trump's fault."

State party leaders did not fire Roe. But Trump loyalists in Michigan and beyond have continued to pressure party leaders to further investigate the election results - a process Roe appeared to have little interest in spearheading.

Sam Inglot, deputy director of Progress Michigan, a liberal group, said the conflicts in the GOP are self-inflicted and a product of the party's loyalty to Trump's false claims.

“Michigan Republican lawmakers and officials have no one to blame but themselves for the current splintering of their party,” he said. “They’ve been giving oxygen to the ‘big lie’ since November, holding bogus hearings with conspiracy theorists and repeating baseless claims. Now, their grass-roots base is on fire with disinformation and lies and ready to burn the party down.”