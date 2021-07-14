Photos: Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccines

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House on Wednesday to meet President Biden and chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci to record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated.
While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo’s and White House social media.
.@Olivia_Rodrigo tours the West Wing pic.twitter.com/tGCySpwtdH— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 14, 2021
"I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination," Pop star Olivia Rodrigo says in the White House Briefing Room. pic.twitter.com/pC7kvunvyn— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 14, 2021
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.