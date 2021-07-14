fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated July 14, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo speaks at the beginning of the daily briefing.
Teen pop star Olivia Rodrigo speaks at the beginning of the daily briefing.Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House on Wednesday to meet President Biden and chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci to record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated.

While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo’s and White House social media.

Olivia Rodrigo stood behind the podium in the White House briefing room.
Olivia Rodrigo stood behind the podium in the White House briefing room.CHIP SOMODEVILLA
Olivia Rodrigo stood next to White House press secretary Jen Psaki before giving a speech.
Olivia Rodrigo stood next to White House press secretary Jen Psaki before giving a speech.GETTY IMAGES
The pop sensation spoke during the daily news conference to encourage young people to get vaccinated.
The pop sensation spoke during the daily news conference to encourage young people to get vaccinated.CHIP SOMODEVILLA


