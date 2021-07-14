Mass. vaccine lottery has attracted less than half of those eligible so far, officials say

The state Department of Public Health reported that as of Tuesday 4,278,111 people had been fully vaccinated in the state.

With a little more than a week to the deadline for entering the first drawing in the VaxMillions Giveaway, 1,802,840 people 18 and over and 122,207 12- to 17-year-olds had signed up, bringing the total number of entries to 1,925,047, the governor’s office said Tuesday in an e-mail.

The state’s coronavirus vaccine lottery, which offers adults who have gotten their shots a chance to win $1 million and youths a chance to win $300,000 scholarship grants, has attracted less than half of those who are eligible, according to new figures released by the state.

Only people who are fully vaccinated are eligible. People are considered fully vaccinated once they have received two shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson immunization.

A drawing for one cash prize and one scholarship grant will be held weekly for five weeks into late August. The deadline to enter the first drawing is July 22. The drawing will be held July 26. The winner will be announced July 29.

People can continue to sign up for drawings until Aug. 19. But it’s better to sign up earlier. That’s because entries submitted for earlier drawings will qualify for all later drawings. That means, for example, a person who enters by the deadline for the first drawing will have five chances, while a person who enters by the second drawing will have four chances, and so on.

Residents can enroll in the lottery at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. Residents without Internet access, or those needing assistance, can call 211.

The state is a national leader in vaccinations. Governor Baker announced the lottery in mid-June, hoping to spur even more people to step up.

The vaccine lottery offers better odds of winning a million dollars than popular state lottery games. And the odds are even better of winning the $300,000 scholarship grants.

