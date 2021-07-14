How reality TV can overcome its race problem

Reality TV is more than just entertainment: The genre’s delicate balance of escape and relatability offers millions of viewers a safe space in which to analyze the human experience. But this paradoxical mandate to produce reality has always been limited. Mainstream franchises like “The Bachelor” and “The Real Housewives” historically showcased near-universal experiences — a first date or a fight among friends — from a narrow range of affluent, white perspectives. Any diversity was largely segregated: The “Housewives” of Atlanta and Potomac are currently all Black. But viewers’ expectations are changing.

When a reality TV star severs ties with a show over its handling of race, the real-life implications transcend any on-screen drama. Rachel Lindsay, ABC’s first Black bachelorette, recently ended her relationship with the franchise over its failure to break with the shallow racial stereotyping and toxic audience culture around which the show was built. Lindsay’s resignation illustrates the great hazard — and potential — facing reality producers and networks scrambling to evolve on race.

Eboni K. Williams, a castmember of season 13 of "The Real Housewives of New York City." Bravo/Sophy Holland/Bravo

Some shows have begun to diversify and integrate. But even their recent seasons have exposed the predictable insufficiency of inserting new, diverse talent into the same old narratives. Without an intentional evolution of the genre, these shows will continue to fall short of authentic and satisfying storytelling.

ABC hired its first Black bachelor, Matt James, in 2020. By the season finale air date, he and his winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, had broken up after photos surfaced of her at an Antebellum South theme party. Long-time host Chris Harrison then left the show after defending Kirkconnell’s actions in a calamitous interview with Lindsay. Although James and Kirkconnell have reunited, the controversy could have been avoided with more thorough, race-conscious vetting of the candidates for the first Black bachelor.

Over the last two years, Dr. Tiffany Moon and Crystal Kung Minkoff became the first Asian American “Real Housewives of Dallas” and “Beverly Hills,” respectively. Both endured rudimentary on-air conversations about race that were painful to watch and inhibited more interesting narratives and relationships from developing. In “Dallas,” for example, white housewife Brandi Redmond told the whole cast that she was “guarded” around Moon because she feared judgment for a 2017 Instagram video in which she mocked her own eyes in a caricatured Asian accent. “It’s like she never wanted to get to know me. She couldn’t divorce me as a person from me as a reminder of her past transgressions,” Moon told Vice.

Dr. Tiffany Moon was a member of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" cast. Rick Kern/Getty Images for alice + olivia

Since 2020, Garcelle Beauvais of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and Eboni K. Williams of “The Real Housewives of New York” have met similar challenges as the first Black stars of their respective cities. Early in her second season, Beauvais made a point to explain to her fellow housewife Kyle Richards how accusing her of nonpayment at a charity event activated stereotypes about Black women. In New York, Williams has not been shy to call out white fragility, most notably after costar Ramona Singer threatened to leave her own home rather than talk about race or politics.

Across these shows, producers could and should have better prepared their white cast members to interact with people who aren’t also white so that their new stars could spend precious screen time developing their own narratives. Instead, cast members of color have spent their first few seasons doing the heavy lifting of educating their white castmates and, even more frustratingly, comforting them afterward, as though discussing racism is anywhere near as exhausting as experiencing it.

This burden is amplified beyond the fourth wall, where a segment of the audience vehemently defends their on-screen favorites accused of racism and resent the intrusion of social issues into their shows. Still other viewers welcome these conversations as long-overdue progress toward more accurate and even instructive representations of the real world. “We’re seeing a real-time processing that is challenging audiences to experience the series in a different way. . . .I think that is a perfect parallel to what’s going on all across America,” Williams told me in an interview.

Garcelle Beauvais from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Bravo/John Tsiavis/Bravo

Caught between reality and entertainment, these shows have an opportunity to simultaneously fulfill their social responsibilities and produce more compelling TV. By educating their casts behind the scenes and crafting on-screen narratives that reward personal development alongside the standard drama, reality shows can graduate past the uncomfortable teaching moments to present new perspectives on the relatable and entertaining dynamics that all viewers crave.

Beauvais assured me that she is driving this change in “Beverly Hills.” “The producers that I’ve been dealing with are not shying away from anything. . . . They’re saying let’s talk about it, because the world is talking about it.” She’s also meeting a need for audiences of color by consistently showing up as her most authentic self. “Fans will come up to me and say, ‘Oh my god, I can finally relate to a Housewife.’ . . . It’s how I walk in the world, how I show up in the world, how I’m choosing to raise my children . . . that is my reality.”

Williams is similarly determined. “Some of my castmates have absolutely met the moment and shown genuine inquiry and self-reflection and a desire to connect. What [audiences] can see with those castmates is tremendous growth and blossoming of real-time connection and relationship.” This real character development unsurprisingly also makes for good TV. One fan contrasted Williams’s budding friendship with Sonja Morgan and ongoing tension with Singer in a comment on Williams’s Instagram: “I love your voice and I feel like you’ve shown us who these women truly are, for better (Sonja) or worse (Ramona). Loving it.”

Reality TV that fails to keep up with the world we live in is neither realistic nor entertaining. No matter how difficult, shows must commit to making space for and authentically portraying a broader range of narratives in order to maintain relevance within our rapidly evolving popular culture. “If we are not prepared to have one of the largest, most potent pop-cultural platforms in America offer an entry point and a dissection of our own humanity and our evolution as a nation,” said Williams. “I don’t know what . . . we’re doing.”