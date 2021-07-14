I am a BPS parent and a grateful practitioner of Re-evaluation Counseling

Re “RC leader dismisses students’ criticism as ‘attack,’ ” (Page A1, July 9): I am a Boston Public Schools parent who’s deeply committed to empowering young people, with no personal connection to Youth on Board or any students on the Boston Student Advisory Council. I’ve been involved with Re-evaluation Counseling for more than 20 years, practicing one-on-one listening sessions and attending workshops on a variety of topics, including antiracism and support for parents.

In contrast to the Globe’s coverage, I haven’t found clearer, more useful analyses of racism, sexism, or adultism than those developed in RC. I deeply value RC’s proposal that working to free ourselves from the emotional damage we’ve sustained is inextricably connected to the larger work of building a better world, in which we’re all seen and valued.