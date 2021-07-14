A network of local partners is working to go beyond federal child tax credit

Zoe Greenberg’s report on the challenges of distributing new federal tax credits in support of children confirms what we are seeing and working through with thousands of children and parents living in poverty each day (“A boost for families, with an obstacle,” Page A1, July 8).

While we have helped almost all of our eligible families obtain new federal benefits, the grim reality is that even these credits — given our state’s high cost of living and stagnant working wages — aren’t enough to pull Boston’s poorest children out of poverty.

That is why we and other ground-level agencies like ours are helping struggling families to obtain the benefits of national and state assistance programs while also providing privately funded financial, educational, and employment support. These combined efforts are showing great initial results for our families, who now have greater financial, food, and housing security despite the pandemic.