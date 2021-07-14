No one should be surprised at reports of unruly teens on flight

Re “An innocent’s mistake? Doesn’t fly with me” (Page A1, July 9): As usual, travel writer Christopher Muther presents a great commentary. No one should be surprised at the outrageous new level of teen misbehavior, reportedly on display recently on a disrupted American Airlines flight. After all, the Supreme Court last month ruled in favor of Brandi Levy’s teen rant against her school and her school club. This rant was distributed to about 250 of her peers, showcasing variations of the F-word and an obscene gesture. The Supreme Court said this was protected under the concept of freedom of speech. Well, we have what we wished for: teenagers unleashed to be as coarse, unpleasant, and disruptive as they please, with barely any restraint or recourse. Their behavior is apparently indulged and protected by their parents as well as the Supreme Court.

Toni Molinski