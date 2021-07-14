US Open, take note — Osaka deserves ADA protections

Regarding the short item “Osaka tells her side of the story in essay” in the July 9 Globe Sports Log, concerning Naomi Osaka’s call for awareness of athletes’ mental health, I would think that the US Open, which begins at the end of August, will be subject to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Osaka has shared that she has been subject to bouts of depression, which should qualify her for ADA protections, in which case the United States Tennis Association would have to show that attending all required press conferences would constitute an “essential function” of her duties as a tournament participant. I doubt that they could meet that standard, in which case they would be required to offer her “reasonable accommodations” for her disability. These could include skipping some press conferences or responding selectively only to preapproved questions.

Athletes are also people, and entitled to legal protections. The USTA would be wise to reach out to Osaka to negotiate an arrangement that would make her participation in the tournament more conducive to her mental health. If they refuse, and threaten sanctions if she doesn’t wish to subject herself to news conferences or other press obligations, I hope she sues them. ADA protections are meaningful only if they are enforced.