Ben Spitz, Michael Thorbjornsen lead the way at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur

Ben Spitz went on a couple of terrific runs at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur Wednesday at Brae Burn Country Club. He started birdie-birdie-birdie, and went 5 under in a four-hole stretch on the back nine en route to 6-under-par 66 and the lead after the second round.

And he didn’t even have the low round of the day.

Michael Thorbjornsen, a former US Junior Amateur champion, shot 64. And he still trails by a shot.