Ben Spitz, Michael Thorbjornsen lead the way at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur

By Jim Hoban Globe Staff,Updated July 14, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Ben Spitz of George Wright GC made six birdies and an eagle in his round of 66.
Ben Spitz of George Wright GC made six birdies and an eagle in his round of 66.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Ben Spitz went on a couple of terrific runs at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur Wednesday at Brae Burn Country Club. He started birdie-birdie-birdie, and went 5 under in a four-hole stretch on the back nine en route to 6-under-par 66 and the lead after the second round.

And he didn’t even have the low round of the day.

Michael Thorbjornsen, a former US Junior Amateur champion, shot 64. And he still trails by a shot.

Day 2 of stroke play at the Mass. Am was not a two-man race, either. Spitz (8 under) and Thorbjornsen (7 under) were followed by Kyle Tibbetts of Framingham CC and Brae Burn’s Christopher Bornhorst, both of whom shot 68 for a 5 under total.

The top 32 advance to Thursday’s match play and included Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale, who shot a pair of 71s and was 2 under, and the most decorated player in Massachusetts amateur golf history, Frank Vana, who went 71-75 and was 2 over.

Spitz, of George Wright GC and a champion of this event in 2006, made six birdies and an eagle, and Thorbjornsen of Wellesley CC, made eight birdies. Thorbjornsen was a pre-tournament favorite; he made the cut at the US Open in 2019, when he was 17 years old.

Vana, a two-time MassAm champion, made par on his final hole to qualify for match play by a shot.




Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com.

