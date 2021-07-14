Ben Spitz, Michael Thorbjornsen lead the way at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur

Ben Spitz went on a couple of terrific runs at the 113th Massachusetts Amateur Wednesday at Brae Burn Country Club. He started birdie-birdie-birdie, and went 5 under in a four-hole stretch on the back nine en route to 6-under-par 66 and the lead after the second round.
And he didn’t even have the low round of the day.
Michael Thorbjornsen, a former US Junior Amateur champion, shot 64. And he still trails by a shot.
Day 2 of stroke play at the Mass. Am was not a two-man race, either. Spitz (8 under) and Thorbjornsen (7 under) were followed by Kyle Tibbetts of Framingham CC and Brae Burn’s Christopher Bornhorst, both of whom shot 68 for a 5 under total.
The top 32 advance to Thursday’s match play and included Brockton firefighter Matt Parziale, who shot a pair of 71s and was 2 under, and the most decorated player in Massachusetts amateur golf history, Frank Vana, who went 71-75 and was 2 over.
Spitz, of George Wright GC and a champion of this event in 2006, made six birdies and an eagle, and Thorbjornsen of Wellesley CC, made eight birdies. Thorbjornsen was a pre-tournament favorite; he made the cut at the US Open in 2019, when he was 17 years old.
Vana, a two-time MassAm champion, made par on his final hole to qualify for match play by a shot.
Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com.