Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller announces retirement

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, his career wracked by a devastating knee injury suffered in April 2019, announced his retirement Wednesday. “Although my spirit for the game is there,” Miller wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, “unfortunately my body isn’t.”

Miller, 33, missed the entire 2019-20 season recovering from a twice-broken kneecap, which he originally injured in a crash into the boards April 4, 2019 in Minnesota. While nearly cleared from surgery during the 2019 Eastern Conference Final, he broke it again while training. Miller had two more surgeries on the knee.

He returned last season and played in 28 games, taking off morning skates and practices to rest his injury.