Bruins re-sign defenseman Brandon Carlo to six-year extension

That represents a significant raise for Carlo, who turns 25 in November. He signed a two-year, $5.7 million bridge deal in September 2019, which paid an average $2.85 million a year. He entered this offseason as a restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

Any concern about a long-term deal with Carlo stems from his injury history, most notably at least three concussions in the last few years. He was limited to 27 games this past season (3-1—4), hits from Tom Wilson (March 5) and Cal Clutterbuck (June 3) taking him out of action. He was concussed in 2017 by an Alex Ovechkin hit. Last month, Carlo said he didn’t feel his long-term health was in jeopardy.

“It’s no fun, but I’m not going to sit here and get discouraged or think that my career is heading down a wrong path,” he said. “I hope this is the last one of my career and hopefully I can play as long as possible, but for how I’ve recovered from these, I don’t feel like there’s any issue there.”

