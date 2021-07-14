‘It was an honor to know him.’ Read Dan Shaughnessy’s essay on Pedro Gomez

Our small club was formed during the 2001 World Series when Pedro called out the Diamondbacks ace on the day of the seventh game of the World Series against the vaunted New York Yankees. These were not normal times. America’s soul was ripped open when the Towers fell and the presence of the Yankees in the World Series became a metaphor for American resilience. The Yanks and D-Backs helped heal our country with a spectacular seven-game series, but in my capacity as a Boston Globe sports columnist, I was blissfully unaware of Schilling’s fraudulence and clubhouse divisiveness until he was called out by Republic columnist Pedro Gomez on the day of the most important game in Arizona’s franchise history.

Curt Schilling despised both of us. To his dying day — and it’s still painful to type those words — the thing I shared most with Pedro Gomez was our coveted claim as Schill’s two least-favorite baseball writers.

(“Remember Who You Are,” a collection of essays about ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez, who died in February, was released on Tuesday. This is the contribution to the book by columnist Dan Shaughnessy. Click here to visit the book’s website .)

It was brave and correct. Arizona players thanked Pedro for telling the truth, then went on to win Game 7 in spectacular fashion. In subsequent years Pedro would be validated by legions of supporters who came to know Schilling’s dark side, but on the day of Game 7 in Arizona, Pedro was just a brave local scribe emboldened by the knowledge that he was on the right side of history.

Three years later, Schilling came to the Red Sox intent on breaking the Curse of the Bambino and bullying any media person in his path. It turned out that I was “that guy.’' I was the Boston Pedro, calling out Schill on his [expletive]. Pedro by then was a big deal at ESPN and of course, he backed me. And it’s one of the great honors of my professional life.

Covering Major League Baseball for a major media outlet is competitive, fun, challenging, rigorous and often soured with petty jealousy and judgments. When you work in the minefield of the baseball media, you come to understand that not everyone is going to like you. That’s OK. But there are always a handful of peers that matter. You want their approval. You want to know that they think you don’t suck. Achieving this acceptance from the great Pedro Gomez stands as one of the validating benchmarks of my career.

Courtesy of Steve Kettman

If you were a thoughtful baseball writer in the twenty-first century, it mattered what Pedro thought of you. He was the best of the best. He loved ball. He understood the game. He held people accountable. He was fluent in Spanish, trusted by the Latino ballplayers, and got the best interviews from players trained not to trust the American media. He spent two years of his life following and challenging Barry Bonds, which should come with its own award.

Schilling loathed Pedro. And me. Which I loved. In the years between 2004-2008, Pedro would come to Fenway as an ESPN big shot and we would tease Schill about which one of us he hated more. I urged Pedro to ask Schill which one of us he would save if he was standing on the edge of a dock with a life preserver and both of us were drowning in the water below. Pedro went to Curt’s locker and presented him with the hypothetical. I believe the answer was “None of the above.’'

Baseball writers are a brotherhood. Sisterhood, too. We think we are special. We strive to be tough, but fair. We don’t let the ballplayers off the hook, but we show up the day after we’re critical just in case the blowhard pitcher wants a piece of us. Veteran ball writers observe the rules of home and the road. We check with the manager of the other team before the start of every series. We know that you always learn more about your own team by talking to the guys in the other room. We eschew the Pentagon-esque group interviews that have created a modern culture of scribes who never learned how to cultivate sources.

In Boston, we work in the sacred space of Fenway Park where Babe Ruth played and where Ted Williams regularly insulted the knights of the keyboard. Baseball wasn’t invented at Fenway, but it may as well have been. The place has been home to major-league baseball for almost 110 years and our town is still a hardball hub where fans know their team and care deeply about the fortunes of the local nine.

What does all this have to do with Pedro, you ask? Everything. Pedro grew up in the BBWAA covering the A’s with the San Jose Mercury News and Sacramento Bee, which made him part of a West Coast brethren that those of us in Boston long admired and embraced. Members of the A’s press corps were our cousins in coverage of big-league baseball: knowledgeable, collegial, dedicated to baseball, and never soft. They knew an error when they saw an error, and held players to a standard of excellence and professionalism carved out through the decades at the vaunted Oakland Alameda County Coliseum.

Pedro was raised in this baseball writing culture and it never left him. I’ll never erase my text chain with Pedro, which dates back to 2015 and includes our dialogue the night the 2021 Hall of Fame voting was announced.

Our exchanges were almost always about baseball. When I wrote a column in the Globe about being the old guy in the press box, uneducated in WAR and still receiving AOL messages bellowing, “You’ve got mail!’' Pedro answered, “Man, I’ll be fifty-seven in a few days and everything you wrote applies to me and I’m happy about that. Great read, amigo.’'

We swapped many messages about Pedro’s son Rio, a star lefthanded pitcher with a chance to make it all the way to the majors. I am a decade older than Pedro and have a son who got to measure himself against future major-leaguers in his college years. Rio Gomez has a far better shot at the bigs than ACC outfielder Sam Shaughnessy ever did, but I understood the dynamic.

When I was nominated for the BBWAA’s Hall of Fame award in 2015, Pedro wrote, “Took me four seconds to put the X by your name.’' I responded by telling him I hoped we would see Rio in the Cape League at Wareham the following summer. When I won the Spink Award and told Pedro that Globe/Red Sox owner John Henry was demanding a recount, Pedro wrote, “Schill calling it, ‘Rigged.’’'

When Rio was drafted by the Red Sox in the thirty-sixth round in 2017, his proud dad wrote, “A tremendous honor to be drafted. And I’m glad he’s going to an organization with so much tradition.’'

It was the all-time Father’s Day gift, something we talked about whenever Pedro came to Fort Myers or Boston. Watching your child progress through college baseball or the lower levels of the professional game gives one a good sense of just how difficult it is to make it to The Show. You develop new appreciation for how hard it is for these guys to get to the major leagues; for how good they really are.

Pedro and I took our Cooperstown voting privilege seriously, and soured on the process as it got increasingly nasty. In 2019, he declared, “One thing I’m doing starting this year is not revealing my ballot. Cannot stand the ugliness on social media, so [expletive] it. Not revealing mine . . . In almost twenty years of voting, I have never voted for ten. It’s now where voters don’t want the pushback and grief that comes with it so they have shrunk and vote for popular names so they don’t get grief. Completely off the rails.’'

When Schilling — a bubble candidate by any measure — came up short in the Hall balloting year after year, probably hurting himself with his open disdain for the media, Pedro declared, “Once again, Karma remains undefeated . . . Our boy never could avoid stepping on his [expletive]. I’d say time, and events, have proven who the sane ones were and who was the nutcase. Advantage Shaughnessy and Gomez.’'

Appropriately enough, our final missives concerned Schilling and his self-immolation after he missed by a handful of votes in 2021 and asked to be taken off the ballot. Schill’s Facebook screed described me as “morally decrepit.”

Pedro was crushed. “He went at you and left me off?” Pedro complained. “I’m slipping.” Not true. Pedro Gomez never slipped. He was the best at what we do and it was an honor to know him.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.