Red Sox set to call up OF prospect Jarren Duran, who could face Yankees Thursday

Duran initially made a huge impression on the Sox last summer at the alternate site. Duran’s development took another leap during spring training and carried over to Triple A Worcester this season where he has hit .270/.365/.561 in 219 plate appearances.

He will be the Sox’ third high-level prospect in recent history to make his debut at Yankee Stadium, joining Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts .

The Red Sox are set to call up highly-touted outfield prospect Jarren Duran for their series with the Yankees beginning Thursday, a major league source confirmed to the Globe.

Duran added noticeable strength and size to his frame and is now a solid 6-foot-2, 212 pounds. The strength and a shift in swing path has led to Duran’s 15 homers this season. Prior to this year, Duran has never had more than five homers in a season.

“He’s a gifted individual, no doubt. And he started to find out about himself,” WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman said back in April. “I love his honesty and his freshness and his understanding of the game. How respectful he is of his teammates and the way he goes about his business. Those are the things I look for. I mean, they all have talent here. But he has been separating, no doubt.”

Duran is still a work in progress in the outfield after making the full-time switch from the infield in 2018. Duran can sometimes get bad reads on the ball and take bad routes, but the Sox believe reps will fix that.

“When it comes to the outfield, he’s night and day better from where he used to be,” minor league outfield and baserunning coach Darren Fenster said. “He looks as comfortable as we’ve seen him, and that’s a credit to the work that he puts in. In terms of improving, it’s experience.”

The Red Sox have owned the Yankees so far this season, sweeping them in both three-game series. This comes after the Sox struggled against the Yankees during the two previous seasons, going a combined 6-23 and 1-9 last year.

The Yankees (46-43) underperformed in the first half of the season and know what they are up against when they face this Sox team.

“The Red Sox are an incredible team,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said. “That’s why I love facing them because of the rivalry but sometimes I don’t like facing them. They got a special group over there. Special staff. Their offense is what it is, man, it’s not only scrappy, but they got guys who can hit it out of the ballpark, move runners over, do what they need to do to get the job done. It doesn’t matter what the score is, I always feel they’re going to come back. That’s what makes it fun.”

Duran joining the Sox adds another layer to what was already a series filled with storylines.

Part of the Red Sox’ future has arrived.

WooSox’ season extended

Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced that they have extended the WooSox’ season 10 games through Oct. 3. Worcester will play five additional games at Polar Park from Sept 22-26 and then end the season with five games at Lehigh Valley. The WooSox’ season was initially set to end on Sept. 19.

Sale to start Thursday

Chris Sale will make his first rehab start Thursday in the Florida Complex League facing the Orioles. He will throw two innings … A major league source confirmed that the Red Sox will have a scout on hand Friday for pitcher Cole Hamels’s workout at the Rangers’ Double A affiliate in Frisco, Texas. Hamels is eyeing a comeback after dealing with a number of injuries in 2020.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.