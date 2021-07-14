fb-pixel Skip to main content
Renegades

Robert Kraft volunteers Patriots’ team plane to take Boston Renegades to WFA title game

From staff and wire reportsUpdated July 14, 2021, 16 minutes ago
The Renegades will get the chance to use the Patriots' team plane to fly to the title game in Ohio.
The Boston Renegades of the Women’s Football Alliance will be headed to the title game this month in style.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised Renegades owner Molly Goodwin and receiver Adrienne Smith on Tuesday with an offer: the team can use the Patriots’ official team plane to get to the contest, set for July 24 in Canton, Ohio.

The Renegades are aiming for their third consecutive championship. They captured the WFA crown in 2018 and 2019, but the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you wish, we’d like the privilege of flying you on our Patriots team plane,” Kraft said. “Since that’s how we won our six, we’d like to take you there. If you win, we’ll wait and take you back.”

“Not if, Mr. Kraft,” Smith answered. “When we win.”

