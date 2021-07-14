Sports Hub dominates spring radio ratings

The Sports Hub’s morning drive, midday, and afternoon drive programs finished first in their respective time slots in the period from April 1-June 23, as did the daily Baseball Hour. Its evening programming was second.

In the men 25-54 demographic, The Sports Hub (98.5) finished first overall in the spring Nielsen Audio Ratings with a huge 15.2 share.

The Boston sports radio battle was no contest at all in the spring ratings period.

WEEI (93.7) was nowhere close, finishing tied for sixth overall with WBUR (4.2 share).

WEEI’s streaming share (0.2) is added to the 4.0 it received on WEEI (93.7). The Sports Hub’s online stream is already built into its share.

WEEI did not register any share in Boston on any of its programs from Providence-based WVEI.

In morning drive (6-10 a.m.), The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich’' show was first (17.0). WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show’' tied WGBH’s “Morning Edition” for fifth (4.9 including 0.3 from its stream).

In middays (10 a.m-2 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand’' clamed first (15.6). WEEI’s “Gresh and Keefe’' show was sixth (4.0, including 0.1 from its stream). This was the first full book that hosts Andy Gresh and Rich Keefe were together since Gresh replaced Dale Arnold in mid-March.

In afternoon drive (2-6 p.m.), the Sports Hub’s “Felger & Massarotti’' show earned a massive 19.5 share to finish first. WEEI’s “OMF” program, featuring Glenn Ordway, Lou Merloni, and Christian Fauria, was tied for fourth with KISS-108′s Mikey V show (4.8, including 0.1 for its stream).

From 6-7 p.m, “The Baseball Hour” hosted by Tony Massarotti took first (12.7). WEEI’s programming, which includes Red Sox pregame and “Mut at Night,’' was 10th (3.6, no streaming share).

In the 7 p.m-midnight. window, The Sports Hub, which airs “The Adam Jones Show’' and Bruins and Celtics game broadcasts into early June was second (10.6) behind KISS-108′s programming (12.0). WEEI, which has Red Sox game broadcasts and “Mut at Night’' in that window, was eight (4.1 with 0.9 from streaming).

In the winter, the Sports Hub was first with a 13.8 share, while WEEI was fifth (5.1).

Last spring, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic the Sports Hub was first (11.5) and WEEI was eighth (4.5).

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.