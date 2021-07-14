Tell us: What do you think about MLB’s crackdown on foreign substances?

Last month, Major League Baseball announced it would begin cracking down on pitchers’ use of foreign substances on the mound.
The reaction from players was swift. A day after the ban went into place, Max Scherzer got into a shouting match with umpires when they approached him to check his equipment.
The issue wasn’t necessarily the decision — after all, foreign substances are technically banned — but the timing.
“The rule in the book is the rule in the book,” said Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes. “Nobody has decided to enforce that rule for 40 years. It’s probably gotten a little carried away. I’ll admit that. There’s stuff in the game that doesn’t belong in the game. But the timing of it, to me, is the biggest issue.
“Doing it in the middle of a season just, to me, didn’t seem like the right answer. But I don’t know that there is one.”
