Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar beats rivals in Pyrenees

Tadej Pogacar said it was going to be the hardest day of the Tour de France. He made it look easy. The race leader finished ahead of his rivals and took a major step toward defending his title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees. The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometers to go on Col de Portet when he powered past previous leader Anthony Perez on his way to victory at 2,215 meters above sea level – the highest stage finish this year. “It has been a fantastic day. To win in the yellow jersey is something I can’t describe,” Pogacar said. Jonas Vingegaard stayed on Pogacar’s wheel, with Richard Carapaz close behind but Rigoberto Uran , who was previously second in the general classification, was unable to keep pace and dropped back to fourth overall. David Gaudu gave chase to keep alive hopes of a French win on Bastille Day. Pogacar didn’t look concerned, however, as he settled into a three-way fight for the line, roared on by noisy roadside fans on the cloud-kissed mountain. Carapaz attacked with 1.4 kilometers to go. Pogacar followed and Vingegaard appeared to be dropped. But Vingegaard fought back and Pogacar accelerated when he needed to win the sprint. Carapaz finished third.

Advertisement

Jags’ Meyer, Baalke subpoenaed in Iowa discrimination suit

The Jacksonville Jaguars said that coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke were subpoenaed as part of a lawsuit filed by lawyers for Black players suing former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle for discrimination. The team said Meyer and Baalke submitted a written response to the subpoena, which is seeking information about the Jaguars’ decision to hire and then fire Doyle in January. “We respect and will cooperate with the legal process as required,” the team said. “However, the Jaguars have no information that would be relevant to the lawsuit between student-athletes and the University of Iowa.” The federal lawsuit, filed in Iowa, accuses Hawkeyes staff of demeaning Black players with racial slurs, forcing them to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by head coach Kirk Ferentz, and retaliating against them for speaking out. The university agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement in June 2020 after scores of former players said on social media that he had bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle has denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm found the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence.

Advertisement

SOCCER

PSG signs Italy’s star goalkeeper Donnarumma on 5-year deal

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose penalty shootout heroics lifted the Italians in the Euro 2020 final, signed a five-year deal with French side PSG. LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The 22-year-old Donnarumma starred at Euro 2020 and made decisive saves in the penalty shootout as Italy beat England in the final. PSG said that Donnarumma has signed a deal until the end of June 2026. “I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here,” Donnarumma said. “With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.” He was a free agent after leaving AC Milan, where he broke into the side as a 16-year-old and made 251 appearances. Five years ago, Donnarumma became the youngest goalie to play for Italy at 17 years and 189 days when he featured against France. PSG lost the French title to Lille last season and has strengthened its squad in a bid to persuade star striker Kylian Mbappe to agree a new contract.