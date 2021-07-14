With All-Star break behind them, Red Sox turn their attention to making a push for the playoffs

Nevertheless, Martinez and his teammates were all ready to turn the page toward the second half of the season.

Martinez had just played in his fourth All-Star game, calling it an honor. He was happy for his Red Sox teammates who got to partake in the game, too, particularly Nate Eovaldi, Matt Barnes, and Rafael Devers.

DENVER — J.D. Martinez appeared from the clubhouse late Tuesday night at Coors Field in a light brown suit, a black collared shirt with his wheel suitcase along his left side.

What was he looking forward to the most?

“The playoffs, a run,” Martinez said. “That’s what we got to try to do. We got to try to make that a playoff spot. This is the fun part. The first half is to get yourself in this position and the second half is finishing it.”

The Red Sox have certainly put themselves in a good position. They are tied with the Astros for the third-most wins in baseball with 55. The Sox 55-36 record is good enough for first place in the American League East with a 1½-game lead over the Rays. For people on the outside, those certainly weren’t the expectations for this club heading into the season.

“We don’t have the names that a lot of teams would expect us to have,” Xander Bogaerts said. “The pitching and the bullpen, those have been pretty much our strong points this year because I feel like the offense every year is doing a very good job of scoring runs.”

To Bogaerts’s point, the Red Sox rank third in runs scored with 464. They have the fourth-best OPS at .761. Red Sox relievers rank fourth in the AL and ninth in the majors with a 3.62 ERA. Reliever Josh Taylor his 30 scoreless appearances. Sox starters have given the team a chance, tossing five-plus innings 70 times, which ranks behind just the A’s and the Dodgers. The Sox have found value in talent that other teams tossed aside. That includes Garrett Whitlock, who has registered a 1.44 ERA in 43⅔ innings. Despite Nick Pivetta’s 4.30 ERA, he has been a huge boost to the rotation for much of the year.

“I would attribute a lot of that to some of the decision making that [chief baseball officer] Chaim [Bloom] has put into place,” Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder said. “And then on top of that, [pitching coach] Dave Bush does a good job of taking some of that information and boiling it down and helping some of these guys understand who they are.

“Chaim had a lot to do with finding undervalued assets while he was with us. He’s taken a very similar philosophy and I know this just because I know Chaim and how much time we spent together.”

The Red Sox are gearing up for 24 games in 25 days. They open the second half of the season Thursday with a four-game set against the Yankees. The Sox will play 18 straight days against AL East opponents: Eight against the Yankees, seven against the Blue Jays, and three against the Rays..

Considering that workload, manager Alex Cora said the team will likely move to a six-man rotation. Chris Sale’s return to the mound from Tommy John surgery will be crucial.

“I’m looking forward to Sale coming back,” said Eovaldi. “He’ll be back soon. He’s going to add that relief that we need in the rotation. We got a big stretch right away. We’re going to come in ready to go and I think that it’s going to answer a lot of the questions once we face those teams and how we perform.”

The Sox carry a 4-2 record against the Rays and have won all six meetings with the Yankees. But the Yankees just won a three-game series against Houston. The Sox are 5-4 against the Jays, but that was with Toronto missing George Springer, who was on the injured list for much of the first half. The games against the young Jays team have been tough for the Sox, including an 18-4 loss last month. Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien believes his team, currently 45-42, is on the brink of a run.

“We’ve kind of been up and down,” Semien said. “We show signs of greatness some nights. Other nights were tough nights. But I think with a young team, you’re going to see that. But I know that with a young team usually the second half is better. There are a lot of young players and I’m looking forward to seeing what everybody is going to do.”

The Red Sox have faced doubt and tough tasks all season. Each time, they have responded. But the season isn’t over yet.

They will have to do it again.

“The second half is when you got to tighten up,” Martinez said. “That’s when the race starts. When you’re playing the outfield or me DHing and you’re peeking over at the board to see what everybody else is doing, that’s what’s fun.”

Julian McWilliams