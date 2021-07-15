A hit on screens big and small

The Sunday after the superhero movie’s July 9 debut, the Walt Disney Company jolted the entertainment industry with the announcement of its weekend grosses. As expected, the Scarlett Johansson vehicle broke COVID-era box office records, with $80 million US theater tickets sold and another $78.8 million internationally. But “Black Widow” was also available on the company’s streaming service, Disney+ Premier Access, for $30, which accounted for an additional $60 million in revenue, or 27 percent of the total opening take.

Is “ Black Widow ” the first blockbuster of the studio streaming era? Or is it just the first one we know about?

Why was the news so surprising? A couple of reasons. First and foremost, it broke the unwritten rule that video-on-demand companies don’t release viewer statistics or, if they do, only in the squidgiest form possible. For instance, because Netflix has decreed that a subscriber watching just two minutes of a movie counts as a “view,” it can claim that “Extraction,” last year’s Chris Hemsworth meathead action movie attracted 99 million viewers. HBO Max crowed that “Godzilla vs. Kong” “had a larger audience than any other show” on the service without specifying exactly how large that audience was.

"Godzilla vs. Kong." Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP

Such corporate coyness is in direct contrast to the way the movies have traditionally done business with both eyes on the box office, as well as the long span of television history, when Nielsen ratings decreed which shows lived and died. To understand the change, follow the money. The movies have always been a simple transaction: You buy a ticket and get in to see a movie, with the studio and the theater splitting the take. By contrast, broadcast TV in the old days was built on sponsor dollars. The three networks were selling the audience — that’s you — to advertisers, and the shows were just the bait.

The rise of cable in the late 1970s changed the nature of the transaction: Now the audience (you again) were purchasing a subscription to a service’s content. But basic cable still relied on advertising revenue and even the premium channels continued to lean on Nielsen numbers. (I should know; my first job after college was analyzing movie viewership data in HBO’s audience research department.)

Video on demand just completes the evolution away from sponsored media. Since Netflix only needs its 208 million subscribers worldwide to keep paying that monthly fee, the company has no incentive to rely on or release viewer statistics. Tonnage of content is more important, as are high-profile “quality” originals that get press coverage, make viewers feel like they’re getting their money’s worth, and reduce subscriber turnover, a.k.a. “churn.”

The same goes for Disney+ (108 million subscribers globally), Amazon Prime Video (175 million), HBO Max (44 million), Hulu (42 million), Paramount+ (36 million), and NBCUniversal’s Peacock (10 million for premium service). Audience numbers are a distraction from the need to draw new subscribers and, anyway, the scuttlebutt has always been that VOD returns have been low. Such rumors have suited brick-and-mortar theater owners, since they have the most to lose as the studios dip their toes (and feet, and legs) into premiere streaming. The studios, on the other hand, have the most to gain. That $60 million haul for “Black Widow” on Disney+? The lion’s share — 80 percent — goes to Disney rather than the average half of the pie that typically comes from theatrical.

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in "Dune." Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Coming from the most dominant player in Hollywood, the Disney announcement forces a number of hands. It puts pressure on the other streaming companies to start reporting their own on-demand audience statistics, if only for the bragging rights. It stokes the fire under theater owners, who see split VOD/multiplex premieres of upcoming features like Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” (July 30) and Warner Media’s “Dune” (Oct. 1) as lost revenue. It intensifies the debate about whether VOD cannibalizes theatrical performance and whether that $60 million Disney+ number would have gone to the theater owners otherwise.

And it may just be that the Mouse House saw a film that was struggling to cross the $100 million US opening weekend mark — a crucial finish line in the superhero-franchise era — and opted to help it along by releasing additional numbers. In any event, it’s a wake-up bell for the industry. One way to look at that $60 million in streaming revenue for “Black Widow” is that it represents only 2 million viewers, enough to maybe get it into the Nielsen Top Ten for any week’s TV lineup. But another way is to note that those 2 million viewers are but a fraction of the total subscriber base for Disney+, and the company will only get better at leveraging its 108 million paying customers. There’s gold in them thar digital hills, and now everyone in the business knows it.

Ty Burr can be reached at ty.burr@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyburr.