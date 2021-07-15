Local bestsellers for the week ending July 11

2. Malibu Rising Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

3. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

4. Falling T.J. Newman Avid Reader Press/S&S

5. The Maidens Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

6. Golden Girl Elin Hilderbrand Little, Brown

7. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

8. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

9. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S

10. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner Knopf

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

5. How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America Clint Smith Little, Brown

6. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown

7. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton

8. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

9. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

10. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

2. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

3. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

8. One Last Stop Casey McQuiston St. Martin’s Griffin

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

10. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkley

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot Mikki Kendall Penguin

5. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

6. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

7. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

8. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. Why Fish Don’t Exist Lulu Miller S&S

10. The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown Hazelden

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, July 11. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.