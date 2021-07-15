Thanks to anthology format, it’s easy to fall into ‘Modern Love’

I was a fan of the first season of Amazon’s “Modern Love,” the series based on the New York Times column of the same name. Like most anthology shows, including my beloved “The Twilight Zone,” it’s a little uneven, but overall it was a pleasure. If you’re looking for some easy summer viewing, try it.

But of course in this case you don’t need to catch up with season one in order to watch season two, which premieres on Aug. 13. The eight new episodes, like the eight old ones, will feature casts of familiar stars, including some of my favorites such as Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Aparna Nancherla, Anna Paquin, and Miranda Richardson.