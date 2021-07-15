fb-pixel Skip to main content
Virtual author readings for July 18-24

Updated July 15, 2021, 54 minutes ago

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY

Adam Gustavson (”The Froggies Do Not Want to Sleep”) reads at 10 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Donika Kelly (”The Renunciations”) reads at 3 p.m. at the National Park Service’s Summer Poetry Festival.

MONDAY

Dean Jobb (”The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer”) is in conversation with Amy Stewart at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Adam Serwer (”The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump’s America”) is in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (admission costs $5, or $33.25 for admission and a domestically shipped copy of the book) . . . Alexa Donne (”The Ivies”) and Emily Arsenault (”When All the Girls Are Sleeping”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alice L. Baumgartner (”South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to the Civil War”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members).

TUESDAY

Tiya Miles (“All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake”) is in conversation with Tomiko Brown-Nagin at 4 p.m. at Harvard Radcliffe Institute . . . Scott A. Small (”Forgetting: The Benefits of Not Remembering”) is in conversation with Sue Halpern at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Judith Heumann (“Rolling Warrior: The Incredible, Sometimes Awkward, True Story of a Rebel Girl on Wheels Who Helped Spark a Revolution”) is in conversation with Kristen Joiner at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Menachem Kaiser (“Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure”) is in conversation with Bernice Lerner at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Kevin M. McIntosh (”Class Dismissed”) is in conversation with Lisa Borders at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Karin Slaughter (”False Witness”) is in conversation with Alafair Burke at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Tobey Pearl (”Terror to the Wicked: America’s First Trial by Jury That Ended a War and Helped to Form a Nation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members) . . . Tarriona “Tank” Ball (“Vulnerable AF”) reads at 8 p.m. in-person at City Winery (tickets are $22-30).

WEDNESDAY

Savala Nolan (”Don’t Let It Get You Down: Essays on Race, Gender, and the Body”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Amanda Kabak (”Upended”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Heather Darwall-Smith (”The Science of Sleep: Stop Chasing a Good Night’s Sleep and Let It Find You”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Maureen N. McLane (”More Anon”) is in conversation with Katie Peterson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Bracken MacLeod (”Closing Costs”) is in conversation with Edwin Hill at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Catherynne M. Valente (”The Past is Red”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Scott Magoon (”Chirp!: Chipmunk Sings for a Friend”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

David Tory (“Exploration: The Stanfield Chronicles”) reads at 10 a.m. at an in-person event hosted by Copper Dog Books at the Marblehead Farmers Market.

