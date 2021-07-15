Virtual author readings for July 18-24

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Dean Jobb (”The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer”) is in conversation with Amy Stewart at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Adam Serwer (”The Cruelty Is the Point: The Past, Present, and Future of Trump’s America”) is in conversation with Ibram X. Kendi at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (admission costs $5, or $33.25 for admission and a domestically shipped copy of the book) . . . Alexa Donne (”The Ivies”) and Emily Arsenault (”When All the Girls Are Sleeping”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Alice L. Baumgartner (”South to Freedom: Runaway Slaves to Mexico and the Road to the Civil War”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members).

TUESDAY

Tiya Miles (“All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake”) is in conversation with Tomiko Brown-Nagin at 4 p.m. at Harvard Radcliffe Institute . . . Scott A. Small (”Forgetting: The Benefits of Not Remembering”) is in conversation with Sue Halpern at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Judith Heumann (“Rolling Warrior: The Incredible, Sometimes Awkward, True Story of a Rebel Girl on Wheels Who Helped Spark a Revolution”) is in conversation with Kristen Joiner at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Menachem Kaiser (“Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure”) is in conversation with Bernice Lerner at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors by New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Kevin M. McIntosh (”Class Dismissed”) is in conversation with Lisa Borders at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Karin Slaughter (”False Witness”) is in conversation with Alafair Burke at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Tobey Pearl (”Terror to the Wicked: America’s First Trial by Jury That Ended a War and Helped to Form a Nation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Falmouth Museums on the Green (tickets are $10, or $5 for members) . . . Tarriona “Tank” Ball (“Vulnerable AF”) reads at 8 p.m. in-person at City Winery (tickets are $22-30).

WEDNESDAY

Savala Nolan (”Don’t Let It Get You Down: Essays on Race, Gender, and the Body”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Amanda Kabak (”Upended”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Heather Darwall-Smith (”The Science of Sleep: Stop Chasing a Good Night’s Sleep and Let It Find You”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Maureen N. McLane (”More Anon”) is in conversation with Katie Peterson at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Bracken MacLeod (”Closing Costs”) is in conversation with Edwin Hill at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

FRIDAY

Catherynne M. Valente (”The Past is Red”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Scott Magoon (”Chirp!: Chipmunk Sings for a Friend”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.

SATURDAY

David Tory (“Exploration: The Stanfield Chronicles”) reads at 10 a.m. at an in-person event hosted by Copper Dog Books at the Marblehead Farmers Market.