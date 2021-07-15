What’s happening in the arts world

SERVICE, MIRACLE BLOOD, DANDO FEVER Fuzz-thrashers Service, grandiose metallurgists Miracle Blood, and ’90s revivalists Dando Fever (whose repertoire includes covers of Juliana Hatfield and the Lemonheads) head up this outdoor bill in Worcester. July 16, 8 p.m. Ralph’s Rock Diner, 148 Grove St., Worcester. 508-753-9543, ralphsrockdiner.com

BLACK PALM Allston’s beloved rock pub O’Brien’s returned to hosting shows at the tip of Harvard Avenue late last week, and its comeback continues with a bill of hardcore headlined by this pummeling Worcester quintet. July 16, 9 p.m. O’Brien’s Pub, 3 Harvard Ave., Allston. 617-782-6245, obrienspubboston.com

HALLELUJAH THE HILLS The punk-folk-rock-pop-anything goes collective, whose latest release is a complete revamp of Marnie Stern’s wondrously chaotic “Year of the Glad,” is going big for its first show in more than a year, playing with the hulking Old Ironsides as a backdrop. July 17, 6 p.m. USS Constitution at the Charlestown Navy Yard. Free, registration required. facebook.com/hallelujahthehills

Folk & World

JORMA KAUKONEN Kaukonen continues to purvey the fine mix of old and new he’s been offering as a solo artist, mining old veins of American country, blues, and folk and complementing those songs with his own originals. He’ll be joined at some point Saturday by musical pal John Hurlbut. July 17, 3 p.m. (outdoor show). $79.50, $89.50. Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

THE BALLROOM THIEVES These local favorites bid adieu to band cofounder Devin Mauch while taking a look back at what they’ve labeled “early waypoints.” Friday, they’ll focus on their debut release, “A Wolf in the Doorway”; the next night, they’ll turn their attention to sophomore album “Deadeye.” Friday’s show is sold out, but tickets remain for Saturday. July 17, 9 p.m. $25. The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

RACHEL SUMNER & TRAVELING LIGHT Ms. Sumner’s band name is a popular one — literally so. The singer-songwriter multi-instrumentalist decided that she wanted to play full-band shows billed with a band name to distinguish them from her solo shows, and conducted a Twitter poll on four possible monikers. Traveling Light was the favorite, so Traveling Light it is. July 21, 8 p.m. $20. Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

Jazz & Blues

THE MAKANDA PROJECT Pianist John Kordalewski’s invaluable Boston-based big band, 12 of the Hub’s finest, resumes its long-running summer concert series with two sets of compositions by band namesake Makanda Ken McIntyre, plus pieces by Chico Freeman. Poet Askia Toure reads at intermission. July 17, 1 p.m. Free. First Church in Roxbury, 10 Putnam St., Roxbury. www.makandaproject.com

RICKY KING RUSSELL & CADILLAC HORNS/ANTHONY GERACI & THE BOSTON BLUES ALL-STARS Rhythm Room Afternoons presents an outdoor blues doubleheader featuring the bands of two New England stalwarts: scorching guitarist and singer-songwriter Russell and Blues Award-winning pianist-organist and songwriter Geraci. July 18, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. $25-$100. John Alden Sportsman’s Club, 16 Minuteman Lane, Plymouth. rhythmroomentertainment.com/rhythm-room-afternoons.html

JIM HOBBS & THE FULLY CELEBRATED ORCHESTRA The Creative Music Series presents the A-1 altoist’s coruscating band in a free outdoor concert featuring avant aces Taylor Ho Bynum (cornet), Timo Shanko (bass), and Luther Gray (drums). July 18, 5 p.m. Free (donations accepted). Jamaica Plain, SW Corridor Park, off of South and Hall streets, near the Orange Line’s Forest Hills Station. www.creativemusicseries.com

Classical

A couple took in music from the lawn last weekend at Tanglewood. Hilary Scott/Courtesy Boston Symphony Orchestra

TANGLEWOOD After last week’s opening weekend, it’s full steam ahead at Tanglewood as baroque orchestra Apollo’s Fire lights up the Shed stage (July 16), then Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra welcome soloists Daniil Trifonov (July 17) and Gil Shaham, replacing the Jussen brothers (July 18). If you can make it a long weekend (or live within easy driving distance) catch the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra Monday night and preview the next generation (July 19). Speaking of the next generation: There’s also a family concert this weekend featuring conductor/trumpeter Byron Stripling and BSO members, at the tot-friendly time of 2:30 p.m. (July 17). Lenox. 617-266-1200, www.tanglewood.org

NEWPORT MUSIC The seaside festival rolls into its final weekend with an Opera Night featuring Boston Lyric Opera regulars Omar Najmi (tenor) and Chelsea Basler (soprano) singing favorite selections backed by pianist Brendon Shapiro (July 16). The remaining concerts, featuring vocal group Chanticleer (July 17), string quartet Brooklyn Rider (July 18), and New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill (July 20), are sold out, but waitlist slots are available. If you have to choose one, go for Brooklyn Rider, playing selections from their amazing “Healing Modes” album. Newport, R.I. 401-849-0700, www.newportmusic.org

BOSTON LANDMARKS ORCHESTRA The city’s long-running summer orchestra launches its first in-person events since the pandemic with “Lift Ev’ry Voice,” two free string orchestra concerts celebrating the many dances of the Americas. On the program are works by William Grant Still, Clarice Assad, Jessie Montgomery, and more. July 16, 7 p.m., Bethel AME Church; July 18, 4 p.m., Arlington Street Church. Pre-registration required. www.landmarksorchestra.org

ARTS

Theater

THE TEMPEST After being canceled last summer due to the pandemic, the Free Shakespeare on the Common series will go forward with “The Tempest” in a streamlined, intermissionless form, starring John Douglas Thompson as Prospero, the deposed duke turned island sorcerer. July 21-Aug. 8. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company. On Boston Common. Performances free, but it is recommended that attendees register beforehand. Information at www.commshakes.org

ELEANOR The extravagantly talented Harriet Harris, a Tony Award winner for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” who played Bebe the unscrupulous agent on “Frasier,” will portray first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in a solo drama by Mark St. Germain (“Freud’s Last Session,” “The Best of Enemies,” “Becoming Dr. Ruth”). Directed by Henry Stram. July 16-Aug. 7. Barrington Stage Company. At Boyd-Quinson Stage, Pittsfield. 413-236-8888, www.barringtonstageco.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

BRIAN BROOKS / MOVING COMPANY The company’s upcoming engagement at Jacob’s Pillow is anchored by a program on the outdoor stage featuring “Closing Distance,” a work about touch, first performed just before the pandemic made human contact a dicey endeavor, and two world premieres — the octet “Flight Study” and Brooks’s solo for himself entitled “Quiet Music,” set to the eponymous piano work by Nico Muhly. In addition, the company presents the free site-specific “Viewpoint,” using augmented reality technology to allow audience access from their cellphones anywhere in the world. July 21-25, $45. Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Becket. 413-243-9919, jacobspillow.org

Advertisement

New York-based choreographer Emily Johnson, pictured in New York's Socrates Sculpture Park in 2020, will perform "Processions Toward, Being Future Being," a work in progress, at Bates Dance Festival in Lewiston, Maine. Scott Lynch, courtesy of the artist

EMILY JOHNSON/CATALYST Presented as part of the Bates Dance Festival, Johnson’s latest work in progress, “Being Future Being,” will unfold as a bit of a walkabout through areas of downtown Lewiston, Maine. A member of the Yup’ik Nation, the Bessie Award-winning Johnson created the work to explore and reimagine ancestral landscapes, and it features a newly commissioned soundscore by Raven Chacon. July 17-18, $5-$20. Bates Dance Festival, Lewiston, Maine. www.batesdancefestival.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

RAGNAR KJARTANSSON: THE VISITORS The ICA brought this piece, an old favorite from its permanent collection, out of storage last year as a sort of salve for our perpetually anxious times. This nine-channel video work, from 2012, situates a gang of friends playing mournful music together but apart in the various rooms of a tumbledown mansion (basically a socially-distant jam session via interconnected remote sound system). Anyone with an ounce of taste, or a soul, could see it was a great work from the start. That it presaged all we’ve just been through — a yearning for connection despite a world fractured into isolation — only amplifies its power, and its poignancy. Through Aug. 15. ICA Boston, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

Nikolai Astrup's "Marsh Marigold Night" woodblock, from before 1915. Dag Fosse/Bank Foundation DNB / KODE Art Museums and Composer Homes, Bergen

NIKOLAI ASTRUP: VISIONS OF NORWAY Astrup is a giant of Norwegian art, one of the country’s best-loved artists, right up there with Edvard Munch. But Astrup’s work has never much made it out of his homeland. In fact, this is his first-ever North American exhibition, despite the fact that Astrup died almost a century ago. Seeing some of his work makes you wonder why. A dizzying blend of intense color and rapturous magical realism, Astrup’s work is ripe and ready for its American debut. Through Sept. 19. Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

From "Peter Schumann: Bedsheet Mitigations." Gary Patrick Harvey

PETER SCHUMANN: BEDSHEET MITIGATIONS Schumann, the founder and artistic director of Vermont’s Bread & Puppet Theater (now nearing 60 years of political puppetry), spent the pandemic painting daily on king-size hotel bedsheets salvaged from a dumpster — such stuff as dreams are made on. Or nightmares; Schumann is a ferocious commentator about wealth and power. He calls these paintings “sloganeering art, propaganda against the lousy capitalist system that feeds and tortures us.” Through Aug. 31. Midway Gallery, 15 Channel Center St., www.midwaygallery.org

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

CAMBRIDGE COMEDY CLUB Comedy Party, the folks behind the Saturday night shows at Democracy Brewing in Boston, launch a new venture called the Cambridge Comedy Club at the Royal East restaurant. Trent Wells hosts Dan Boulger, Dana Jay Bein, Aiko Tanaka, and Dan Crohn. Weekly Saturday shows start in September. July 17, 7:30 p.m. $20-$50. Royal East, 782 Main St., Cambridge. 617-661-1660, www.comedy-party.com

ARTISANAL COMEDY One of the highlight shows on Instagram during lockdown, Artisanal Comedy is back in person with a stellar lineup at the Dorchester Brewing Company. Bethany Van Delft hosts Lamont Price, Kendra Dawsey, Nora Panahi, and Gary Petersen. July 21, 7 p.m. $6. Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. 617-514-0900, www.dorchesterbrewing.com

QUEER QOMEDY HOUR PRESENTS ALEX ENGLISH This monthly show finds a new home after its run at ImpovBoston. English (“Night Train with Wyatt Cenac”) headlines, with Katlin McFee, Allie Genereux, and Rachel Dunbar. Chloe Cunha hosts. July 22, 8 p.m. $20-$80. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St., Boston. 617-681-4600, www.thewhitebulltavern.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

WATERMELON CUPCAKES CLASS Want to satisfy your sweet tooth? Give a spin on this classic summer treat by baking with a burst of color in this class for adults and kids alike. Classes require face coverings and social distancing per COVID-19 regulations. July 17, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. $35 per child/adult pair. TBK Beverly, 131 Rantoul St., Beverly. tastebudskitchen.com

GOAT YOGA You won’t want to stay in child’s pose too long for this class. In between downward dog and sun salutations, baby goats will be bouncing all around you for a gentle (and adorable) flow. After class, time is provided to feed and take pictures with the goats. July 18, 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. $25. Goats to Go, 201 Pond St., Georgetown. eventbrite.com

READING WITH DICE THE DOG Prepare for the dog days of summer with this fun opportunity to spend time reading to an adorable pup. A maximum of two kids per household will be assigned 15-minute time slots to read with Dice. July 20, 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Free. Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main St., Merrimac. eventbrite.com

ARTS & CRAFTS DAY Picassos, van Goghs, and Warhols, oh my! This three-day class will bring out the artist in every kid, as they will be able to draw, color, and complete a number of projects such as DIY keychains and popsicle canvas painting. All materials are included. July 21-July 23, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $15-$30. S.O.M Vibes Studio, LLC. 5 Park St., Attleboro. eventbrite.com

RIANA BUCHMAN







