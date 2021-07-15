Yusef Komunyakaa on reading in bed, often poetry

If you have somehow missed out on the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa, his new collection, “ Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth: New and Selected Poems, 2001-2021 ,” makes it easy for you to catch up. Drawing on autobiography, jazz rhythms, and vernacular language, Komunyakaa has published a long list of collections since his first in 1977. The author has taught at Princeton University and recently retired from teaching at New York University. He currently lives in New Jersey.

Pulitzer-Prize winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa's new collection is “Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth: New and Selected Poems, 2001-2021.” 0718Bibliophiles; BOOKS; 7-18-21

KOMUNYAKAA: On my desk here I have Bill Gates’s “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” Coming from Louisiana, I’m interested in climate change. I like the fact that there’s practicality in Gates’s book. It’s not just abstract theory. This morning I was up here reading Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises.” When I read Hemingway, I think about the fact that he wrote poetry. That has a lot to do with how elemental his short passages are.

BOOKS: Were you a novel reader or a poetry reader first?

Advertisement

KOMUNYAKAA: I suppose when I picked up James Baldwin’s “Nobody Knows My Name” in a small library when I was 14 I was curious about the literary essay. I had never read anything like that. But I had already started reading poetry, specifically James Weldon Johnson’s work and his anthologies.

BOOKS: Who are you reading for poetry currently?

KOMUNYAKAA: I was really amazed by Edward Hirsch’s “100 Poems to Break Your Heart.” This is really a beautiful book. I read a lot of contemporary work.

BOOKS: Who are some of your other recent discoveries?

KOMUNYAKAA: Let me see. I keep my books in my bed, on one side, maybe seven or so. One book that I’ve been reading is “Outward” by the poet Ed Pavlic about Adrienne Rich’s work, about the role of solitude in it. I also have “Something Indecent: Poems Recommended by Eastern European Poets” by Valzhyna Mort.

Advertisement

BOOKS: What are some of the other books on your bed?

KOMUNYAKAA: I am rereading “John Coltrane: His Life and Music” by Lewis Porter. He reconstructs his life and shows how it influenced some of Coltrane’s music passages. A friend gave me this novel, “Girl, Gurl, Grrrl: On Womanhood and Belonging in the Age of Black Girl Magic” by Kenya Hunt. I really like that subtitle. I also have “The Poetry of Capital: Voices from Twenty First Century America,” which I have a poem in but I have never read the collection. There’s also “Black, White and Jewish: Autobiography of a Shifting Self,” an autobiography by Rebecca Walker, who is Alice Walker’s daughter.

BOOKS: How do you pick what you will read from the pile?

KOMUNYAKAA: I surprise myself by just reaching over and grabbing something. I usually read before I go to sleep but if I can’t sleep they are right there.

BOOKS: Did you grow up in a house filled with books?

KOMUNYAKAA: I did not. My mother bought these little encyclopedias from the A&P, and she also had a viewfinder with these great images. It was like taking a tour, especially on a rainy day. We’d go to Mammoth Cave or off to Mexico.

BOOKS: Did you read at all when you served in Vietnam?

Advertisement

KOMUNYAKAA: I just took a novel called “Five Smooth Stones” by Ann Fairbairn and an anthology of American poetry. I don’t even know why I took those. Most people didn’t bring any books. I read the anthology of poetry over and over. I’d read a couple of poems at night and then try to fall asleep with those images in the psyche. I felt like the poetry was still doing its work even while I was asleep.

BOOKS: Which poets do you read the most?

KOMUNYAKAA: I keep going back to Robert Hayden. He’s so important to me. I feel so connected to his last poem, “American Journal,” in a strange way. I also read Seamus Heaney, Derrick Walcott, Lucille Clifton, and Adrienne Rich. There are so many out there you want to go on and on.

BOOKS: Is there any author you want to read who you haven’t gotten to?

KOMUNYAKAA: I don’t think so. I’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s scary to say how long.





Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.