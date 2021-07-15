A milestone for Boston’s newest office tower

A topping off ceremony was held Thursday at One Congress, a 600 foot-tall office tower, the newest addition to Boston’s skyline.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey joined representatives of union building trades, developer and investors to celebrate completion of vertical construction of the tower, according to a media advisory released by the developer, HYM Investment Group.
The tower will bring more than 1 million square feet of Class A office space to Bulfinch Place, an area of downtown Boston where six new buildings are to be constructed, according to the project’s website.
Construction is expected to be completed in 2023. State Street Corp. is relocating its headquarters to the building, the advisory said.
John Moriarty & Associates is the contractor on the project, which is owned by Carr Properties and National Real Estate Advisors LLC.
