A milestone for Boston’s newest office tower

Carpenter steward Desmond Roach, signs the ceremonial beam at One Congress Office Tower at Bullfinch Crossing during Thursday's ceremonial topping-off ceremony.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey joined representatives of union building trades, developer and investors to celebrate completion of vertical construction of the tower, according to a media advisory released by the developer, HYM Investment Group.

A topping off ceremony was held Thursday at One Congress, a 600 foot-tall office tower, the newest addition to Boston’s skyline.

The tower will bring more than 1 million square feet of Class A office space to Bulfinch Place, an area of downtown Boston where six new buildings are to be constructed, according to the project’s website.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2023. State Street Corp. is relocating its headquarters to the building, the advisory said.

Advertisement

Nearby buildings are reflected in the glass of the One Congress, a 600 foot tall office tower that will bring 1 million in Class A office space to downtown Boston when it opens in 2023. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

John Moriarty & Associates is the contractor on the project, which is owned by Carr Properties and National Real Estate Advisors LLC.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.