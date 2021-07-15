Donut Villa fills a hole in Central Square

Why For doughnuts and diner food. Remember going out late; rolling out of bed around 11; and dragging yourself to a greasy breakfast of fried eggs, bacon, and an enormous glass of iced coffee? Well, those days are back, complete with blinking neon signage and a friendly “Donuts” arrow pointing toward a glistening case of treats.

The backstory Donut Villa has been a Malden institution for decades, and Erin Bashllari and his parents, Vera and Dini, bought it from longtime owner John Stefanides in 2017. It was a dream for the couple, who were approaching retirement age.

Advertisement

As for Erin, he quit his job as an emergency trauma nurse at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to work at Donut Villa. It’s actually less pressure.

“What grounds me is, nobody will die. They may just get their food late. That puts things in perspective,” he says, chuckling. (Actually, service is incredibly fast.)

The Boston cream pancakes at the Donut Villa Diner. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The family kept the Villa’s original fluffy doughnut recipes, branched into a brunch menu, and planned a Cambridge expansion to replace the Field Pub. It opened in May, and Erin lives nearby.

“I’m so sad the Field closed. It hurt us. At the same time, we wanted to take advantage by offering the usual suspects: pancakes, French toast, at an accessible price point,” he says. “And we wanted to cook with doughnuts. That’s something you don’t see anywhere else.”

The hangover sandwich at the Donut Villa Diner. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to eat: Food made with doughnuts, as befitting a Villa: doughnut eggs Benedict, doughnut cheeseburgers, doughnut French toast. (Though Bashllari once worked in an emergency room possibly unclogging arteries, he’s clearly playing the other side now.)

“We have a section on the menu where we take doughnuts, put them on the grill, and see what comes out,” he says.

As for those doughnuts: They’re airy inside, although you can still find a few denser, cake-style varieties.

Advertisement

The doughnut French toast at the Donut Villa Diner. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“We collectively devoured the pistachio one in the office, and it was very good — it pulled off that good-doughnut trick where the cake consistency is so light that you don’t feel like you’re eating something heavy,” my dining companion enthused.

Of course, if you do crave something heavy, there are plenty of choices: serviceable corned beef hash and jiggly eggs that produce rivulets of yolk when punctured; steak-and-cheese omelettes; burgers topped with over-easy eggs; an “Elvis” French toast, stuffed with peanut butter, bananas, and bacon; and the aforementioned doughnut cheeseburgers and Benedicts.

There’s also a full menu for vegans, including vegan doughnuts, homemade plant-based sausage, vegan bacon, and mac-and-cheese made with pureed sweet potatoes.

Service is chipper.

Erin Bashllari, owner of the Donut Villa Diner. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to drink Bashllari is excited about a pending liquor license in the coming few weeks, meaning he can serve brunch drinks — and, of course, “drinks made with doughnuts.”

The takeaway A cheerful place to pack on a few pounds, recover from a late night, or grab doughnuts for the road.

Donut Villa Diner, 20 Prospect St., Cambridge, 617-714-5018, www.donutvilladiner.com

The interior of the Donut Villa Diner. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.