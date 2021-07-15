I want more answers before really dating him

I previously told him that I needed to go slow with him so I can figure out if I really like him. We started talking about this again recently and he told me that back then he was super interested in pursuing a relationship, but, as a result of me communicating that I needed time to see if I really liked him, he pulled back for fear of being hurt.

He has always been super patient, open, and respectful of me and my time. He makes me happy and we can do anything together, whether it’s cooking, hiking, or grocery shopping.

We currently function as a friends-with-benefits [arrangement] and can openly sleep with other people as long as we mention it to one another. I know I don’t want a relationship yet, as I’m still learning who he is as a person, but eventually do want something more. I guess I struggle because learning that he sleeps with other people does make me feel bad. I want something more exclusive and I’m not sure if he is willing to give me that now, nor do I know how to ask for it since he is protecting himself from getting hurt.

I’m not sure how to progress but I can definitely see myself with him. Any advice would be appreciated!

XO

A. It took me a really long time to learn this, but there’s no way to get all your questions about someone answered before dating them. Even if you’re friends with someone for years before pursuing a relationship, you’ll still be vulnerable. You still might learn things you don’t like.

It’s frustrating and a little scary, but getting to know someone as a possible significant other often means trying it out. After gathering some basic information, sometimes you need to listen to your gut and jump in, making decisions as you go.

In your case, this is the time to say, “I see myself with you. I want to be with you — exclusively — because you make me happy. Can we try it and see how it feels?” He might hesitate, and maybe he’ll need time to think, but at least you’ll have stated your intentions.

Also be clear about what would be different, other than not sleeping with others. How would your mind-set and behavior change? What are you asking for?

If he doesn’t want to try exclusivity and prefers the current arrangement, you might want to rethink the boundaries of your relationship. You don’t want to share him with others. It doesn’t feel good. Maybe you’re more interested in finding someone you can get to know while the relationship is in progress. Maybe not pursuing this in a real way has been you following your gut this whole time.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

OK, you sleep together and do other things together. News flash: You are dating. Now figure the rest of it out.

MHOUSTON1





Step up and tell him that you want to date him exclusively. Would he like that, too? Stop with the excuses such as “I need to know more about you as a person” (jeez, the man goes grocery shopping with you) and the paralysis of analysis. If you’re happy with a situation, go on as is. If you’re not, make a change.

JIVEDIVA





Dating someone is how you get the answers you seek. And there is no protection against getting hurt in life. None. All this dithering about is a good way to blow up any potential.

WIZEN





^I think the potential has already been blown, because that kernel of “she couldn’t figure out if she even liked me” is going to fester as an undercurrent of doubt and lack of trust even if they become exclusive.

ENJOYEVERYSANDWICH





He’s a guy sleeping with other women and possibly finding the relationship he wants, with someone who is not you. If you want to be exclusive, you have to let him know.

JACQUISMITH





As my Nana would say, [expletive] or get off the pot already. Tell him you want more and see what he says. It’s not rocket science.

ASH

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.