Pull up a chair. It’s Vermont’s hottest new dinner party, and you’re invited

“When we opened the doors to our home in Cambridge, it was friends, and it was friends of friends,” said Caldéron, who is a filmmaker and chef.

The pair, who own the much-loved Peruvian restaurant Celeste in Union Square, aren’t exactly newbies when it comes to entertaining at home. Their first restaurant was a pop-up in their Cambridge dining room. But their Vermont restaurant, called Esmeralda , is different from anything they’ve previously attempted.

“Now we’re opening our doors in Vermont to people we don’t know at all” said Rondeau, an architect by trade. “It’s a completely different dynamic. I mean, it’s exciting, but we have no idea what to expect. You’re going to have 24 strangers sitting at a communal table.”

Esmeralda is tricky to describe in a few sentences. It’s still a work in progress, but the premise goes something like this: Every weekend, the couple’s rural Vermont house becomes a restaurant. Two of those weekends will be devoted to creating a Peruvian meal called pachamanca, which is cooked on hot stones underground. The other two weekends will feature guest chefs who will collaborate with Caldéron.

Chef Jeff Kim serves guests at Esmeralda restaurant in Andover, Vt. JuanCarlos González/@JuanKasFoto

There’s no formal menu. The diners reserve and buy a ticket online. Everything is included in the price. Tickets for all events go on sale the first day of each month. You can subscribe to the Esmeralda newsletter to learn about forthcoming events. Tickets for the pachamanca are $185 each. Tickets for the chef collaboration meals are “in the $100 dollar range.” Both include wine and cocktail pairings. But please, don’t reduce the evening to food and beverage. It’s dinner and a show. The show is the million dollar view of the deep green Vermont hills from the back deck and the action in the kitchen, which you can catch a glimpse of during happy hour and when you pass through buffet style to fill your plate.

Esmeralda is an experience as much as it is a restaurant. First, you need to understand that this is about as informal as a restaurant of this caliber gets. Prepare to sit with a whole lot of people you don’t know. The mismatched chairs bring to mind “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (without the popcorn and toast), and the evening has a charming Judy Garland-Mickey Rooney “Let’s put on a show” aesthetic. At one point during happy hour, Rondeau’s sister-in-law set up a makeshift pisco sour bar. True confession, it may have been set up because I asked for a pisco sour.

As the evening progresses and the wine flows, guests grow more social. The night I had dinner at Esmeralda it genuinely seemed as if I was attending a dinner party at a friend’s house, albeit a dinner party with some of the most interesting food I’d ever sampled and a klatch of diners much more intelligent than my social circle. If you imbibe too much to drive, Rondeau’s brother and sister-in-law own a B&B in Woodstock (called the Vesper). They offer a shuttle service back and forth from Esmeralda to Woodstock so you don’t need to make the drive home.

Maria Rondeau, co-owner of Esmeralda restaurant in Vermont prepares the communal table for guests. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

That night was Esmeralda’s first public dinner, and also the first collaboration with other chefs. A pair of chefs from New York who work under the name Nudibranch were in the kitchen with Caldéron. The Nudibranch chefs, Jeff Kim and Victor Xia, met while working at Momofuku Ssam Bar and have since worked in the kitchens of New York restaurants such as Atoboy, Eleven Madison Park, Jua, and Narcissa. Currently they’re looking for a space to open a restaurant.

The menu, a mix of Korean and Peruvian styles, melded together that night into an eclectic Kamayan Filipino feast. The family-style menu included (but was by no means limited to): Roasted suckling pig, crispy pork shanks, fried black sea bass, and grilled duck over green herbed rice. Dessert was churro rosettes on a bed of macerated berries and maple whipped cream. Xia was there to encourage diners to whack the perfectly fried rosettes with the back of their spoons. The motion created a satisfying crack.

Guest chef Jeff Kim of New York photographs dessert rosettes over a bed of fruit at Esmeralda. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

“It’s a lot of freestyle, it all came together organically,” said Kim of the menu as he arranged flowers and greens. “Nothing about the menu was forced. It just happened based on what ingredients were in the area.”

Rondeau and Calderon say Esmeralda came together in a similarly organic fashion. When they first toyed with buying a second home that would double as a restaurant on weekends, they envisioned something on the seaside. They began looking for a house on the South Coast of Massachusetts. When they realized that beach town real estate was both hard to come by and out of their budget, they started thinking about the country. Calderon, who is from Peru, said they looked at a map of Vermont and saw a town named Peru. The pair took it as a sign and started looking for real estate in the area.

They didn’t end up in Peru, but what they did find was a town of 400 residents called Andover. It’s a 2½-hour drive from Boston, located near the western New Hampshire border.

Sommelier Amanda Geller helps prepare the table at Esmeralda. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

“The view is what sold us,” Rondeau said. “It had been sitting on the market for six months.”

In a previous life the house had been an inn, but by the time Caldéron and Rondeau came upon it, it was simply a mess. They bought it in February 2019, and after an extensive renovation it was ready to open the following year. Those plans screeched to a halt when COVID-19 shut down the world. Instead of becoming Esmeralda, the Vermont home simply became their pandemic escape.

But that break gave them time to personalize the home with art from Rondeau’s native Guatemala and Caldéron’s native Peru, along with other Latin countries. It also gave them an opportunity to play with the menu and the concept of the restaurant. Originally they planned to host guest chefs every weekend, but the pandemic scuttled those plans as many chefs found themselves tethered to their businesses because of a shortage of employees.

Now the guest chefs are cooking with Caldéron twice a month. The other weekends he’ll prepare pachamanca, a pre-Inca Peruvian dish that is cooked underground on hot stones and is traditionally made up of root vegetables and meat. On pachamanca weekends, diners also have the option of a Friday night dinner for $110, and Sunday brunch for $85. Both of those meals also come with wine and cocktail pairings as well. The New York Times ran a story about Esmeralda and its pachamanca on July 2. I asked the crowd at dinner, which was primarily made up of local academics, how they heard about Esmeralda. The universal answer was the New York Times story.

As you may have gathered, the menu at Esmeralda is drastically different from Celeste (pronounced Ce-les-tay). Because the emphasis is on local ingredients, expect less ceviche and more quail, produce, and cheese. As Caldéron explains, it’s traditional Peruvian dishes with a Vermont twist.

Chef Matt Lee mans the grill at Esmeralda restaurant in Andover, Vt. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

And as Celeste roars back from the pandemic and Esmeralda gets off the ground, the couple are in the process of opening a third restaurant, called La Royal, in Cambridge. The restaurant will once again be Peruvian fare, but because the kitchen will be twice the size of Celeste’s, Rondeau said they’ll be able to offer a broader menu. Celeste has 24 seats, La Royal will have 48. It seems to be an important number, because Esmeralda has 24 seats as well.

As the evening wore on, their dog Lola welcomed guests and Rondeau wove in and out of the crowd with a bottle of wine and a big smile.

“The idea is that it should look effortless so guests feel at ease,” she said. “But it takes a lot of careful planning to make something look this effortless.”

Lola the dog greets guests at Esmeralda. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

