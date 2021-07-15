How to keep guests from knowing you B-Listed them for a wedding invitation

The venue and budget for my daughter’s wedding can accommodate 150 guests, but we can barely pare down the list to 200. Would it be OK, when we send out the “Save the Dates” to the top 150, to ask if they would let us know immediately if they know they won’t be able to attend? We could then include those that we were not originally able to invite. I have no idea how to word this. Can you help?

G.A. / Eastham

You want to B-list the wedding, is how you word it. How you do it is to get plenty of invitations and set the RSVP date early. As soon as you get a confirmed “no” from a Group A party, immediately send out an invite to the top party on the Group B list. Begin gently hounding people a week after the RSVP deadline. Yes, invitations — spare yourselves the labor and expense of save the dates. If there are particular people who should get a heads-up earlier than most, call them.

It is officially Terribly Rude to ever, ever let a B-lister know that they didn’t make the first cut, and wedding sites are full of social-media-management tips to keep them in blissful ignorance. Ignore these. If it’s T.R. for a B-lister to ever find out their accursed status, then it’s T.R. to have a B-list in the first place. Some people would argue that it is, but most understand the practical reasons behind it, so don’t get hung up on some imagined need for omerta. Just do what you can to prevent awkward conversations between the invited and not-yet-maybe-not-ever invited. This is why I advise against save-the-dates (cannot bring myself to use the acronym), and sending out Group B invites one at a time as regrets roll in. Also, keep subgroups on the same list — it’s a bit obvious if Josh from the book club gets his invite six weeks after everyone else.

Visiting extended family triggered my severely autistic son, which made me anxious, so we began to skip most events. Family members have made no attempt to visit us. I don’t want to discuss my feelings with them because I believe when we tell people their natural reactions hurt us, the only response that could fix the situation is an unnatural one. How can we move forward?

K.P. / Millis

Replace “natural” with “default,” and see how that strikes you. It’s closer to the truth. If my husband asks what I want for dinner and I say “Mexican,” that’s not (necessarily) my most unfiltered, authentic desire. It’s the option I choose based on available information. If he then provides additional information — say, that he has been craving Thai all day — my response, quite naturally, evolves with that input.

You’re not unduly influencing someone who loves you by failing to express your desires and emotions: You’re depriving them of necessary data. I bet you anything your family thought they were doing the right thing, the thing that would give you most comfort and ease. Talk to them.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.