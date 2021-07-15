Ayer police officer spots swarm of bees at construction site and helps guide them to safety

Ayer officials on Wednesday guided a swarm of bees at a construction site into a hive so the insects could be relocated without harm, police said.

The Police Department confirmed the bee wrangling via Facebook. According to the posting, Ayer police Sergeant Andrew Kularski spotted a “dark colored blob” flying around the area of 81 Central Ave. and immediately recognized it as a swarm of bees.

But not because they teach that stuff at the academy.

The posting said Kularski “raises bees as a hobby,” so when he spotted the buzzy blob, he “made contact with the staff at 81 Central Ave. to tell them about the swarm that was gathering on their building and did not want them to call an exterminator to have them removed” or killed.

Kularski, the posting said, learned that a contractor doing work on the property had gotten stung earlier and had sprayed the area to shoo the bees, which then “started to swarm” to another part of the roof.

The sergeant also contacted Town Manager Robert Pontbriand, who also happens to moonlight as a beekeeper, according to the posting.

“Robert came to the building and called on Retired Ayer Call Firefighter Rick Ressijac who later brought the equipment needed to the roof of the building to lure the swarm into a hive so it can be relocated, without being harmed,” police said.

The department urged anyone who comes across a similar swarm to call a local bee association, such as the Middlesex County Beekeepers Association or Worcester County Beekeepers Association, or police.

The posting said police will “try to assist in having them removed without harming them,” and the message concluded with two hashtags: #savethebees and #ayerpd.

Police also included a photo of the dense mass of bees found Wednesday on Central Avenue.

The Middlesex beekeeper group can be reached at 781-630-1129, according to its official website.

“Have a bee swarm? You can help save them!” the site says. “Honey bee numbers have been in decline for years, and the reasons are varied – but they include Parasitic Mites, Pesticides, and Loss of Suitable Habitat and Forage.”

So what happens if you dial up the association?

“We will move the swarm to a new hive in an apiary, where they will be taken care of by one of our member beekeepers,” the site says. “If you see a honey bee swarm, please call or text the Middlesex County Beekeepers Association Swarm Coordinator at 781-630-1129 and we’ll come to take it away!”





