Child, woman seriously injured in I-93 crash in Wilmington

By Katie Redefer Globe Correspondent,Updated July 15, 2021, 29 minutes ago

A woman and a child were seriously injured after their car struck a guardrail on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington Thursday afternoon and flipped over onto the other side of the highway, State Police said.

The child was flown by helicopter to a hospital. The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance, State Police said on Twitter.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. and briefly closed some lanes on the busy highway. The lanes were reopened to traffic by 5:38 p.m., according to a tweet.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.


Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.

