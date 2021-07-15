Child, woman seriously injured in I-93 crash in Wilmington

A woman and a child were seriously injured after their car struck a guardrail on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington Thursday afternoon and flipped over onto the other side of the highway, State Police said.
The child was flown by helicopter to a hospital. The woman was taken to a hospital by ambulance, State Police said on Twitter.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
The crash occurred around 4 p.m. and briefly closed some lanes on the busy highway. The lanes were reopened to traffic by 5:38 p.m., according to a tweet.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Troopers on Scene, Route 93 SB Wilmington, for motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. Child among those injured. All lanes shut down both sides of highway, awaiting medical helicopter. Developing.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021
UPDATE Crash involves one vehicle that was southbound, hit guardrail on the right and flipped over guardrail onto the northbound side. Updates to follow. https://t.co/EVXzZdKMM5— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021
UPDATE 2 - Crash occurred near Exit 33 (Concord Street). Single vehicle, two injured (an adult and a child). Injuries are serious. MSP Collision Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services units en route to assist. https://t.co/Cedun9DUkA— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021
UPDATE 3 - Child crash victim being transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Adult victim, a female, being transported by ground ambulance also to a Boston hospital. https://t.co/hMXXgOcylx— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021
UPDATE 4 - All lanes 93 southbound Wilmington have been reopened. Northbound lanes except for left lane should be reopened soon. https://t.co/J70si5NHRs— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021
UPDATE 5 - 2 lanes open on northbound side. https://t.co/pBrPUyVM1D— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 15, 2021
