Four-car crash on Interstate 93 in Boston leaves one person with ‘serious injuries’

A four-car crash Thursday on Interstate 93 south in Boston left one person hospitalized with “serious injuries,” State Police said.

One of the damaged vehicles in four-car crash on 93.

State Police confirmed the crash via Twitter at 1:09 p.m.

“Troopers respond to a 4 car crash on 93 SB @ Southampton St. which caused a 3 lane shut down with only one lane able to pass,” troopers tweeted. “The operator was extracted by @BostonFire and transported to the hospital with serious injuries. All lanes are now open.”

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

