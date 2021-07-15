Here’s how Rhode Islanders think President Biden is handling COVID-19

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and as we prepare for the “Space Jam” sequel, it’s clear to me that the Tasmanian Devil would be the best cartoon basketball player. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,873 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 32 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 0.6 percent. The state announced one new death, bringing the total to 2,732. There were 24 people in the hospital, and 644,661 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data.

Yesterday, we told you about Governor Dan McKee’s surging approval rating when it comes to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how is President Joe Biden doing in Rhode Island?

You might remember that there was a point last year when no state disapproved of then-President Donald Trump more than Rhode Island. Trump’s approval rating in Rhode Island was as low as 16.9 percent in May 2020 and only 21.2 percent in November 2020.

Now, with a Democrat in the Oval Office, 60.2 percent of Rhode Islanders say they approve of Biden’s handling of COVID-19, according to a new survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States.

That’s slightly above Biden’s national approval rating of 56.2 percent, but behind every New England state except Maine. Here’s the breakdown.

Massachusetts: 65.8 percent

Connecticut: 64.3 percent

New Hampshire: 62.4 percent

Vermont: 62.1 percent

Rhode Island: 60.2 percent

Maine: 57.1 percent

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has now polled residents in every state on what they think of their governors and the president 13 times since April 2020.

Over the course of 13 online surveys, the consortium has polled more than 280,000 individuals across every state as well as Washington, D.C. The most recent poll was conducted between June 9 and July 6

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

🎤 Podcast: Don’t miss the latest edition of Rhode Island Report, where I interview Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. Read more. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and Google Podcasts.

⚓ Rhode Island is the first state to authorize supervised drug consumption sites to help prevent overdoses. Ed Fitzpatrick explores what the facilities might actually look like. Read more.

⚓ Homeowners are suing the town of Narragansett over allowing more beach parking in a wealthy neighborhood. Read more.

⚓ The Rhode Island’s Division of Motor Vehicles is making its appointment service permanent. Read more.

⚓ After the coronavirus pandemic kept Steven Goldman, the former CEO of Big Blue Bug Solutions, from saying farewell last year, he made an emotional return Wednesday to the building topped with famous company mascot, Nibbles Woodaway. Read more.

⚓ Health: Coronavirus case counts and other key metrics are ticking up again in Massachusetts, a distressing development in a state that has already endured massive disruption, illness, and loss of life from the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Mental health: In the last decade, a smattering of libraries across the country have begun collaborating with social workers to support many of the patrons who take shelter in the public buildings each day. Read more.

⚓ Ideas: My colleague David Scharfenberg writes about a new book that explores how much testosterone matters. Read more.

⚓ Education: The Boston School Committee voted Wednesday night on recommendations that would result in the biggest permanent changes to the exam school admission process in more than two decades. Read more.

